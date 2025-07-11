The rescue services were only able to determine the man's death. Kapo Wallis

A work yard employee died on Thursday morning while carrying out maintenance work with a chainsaw in Staldenried VS. The circumstances are still unclear - the public prosecutor's office is investigating.

In Staldenried VS on Thursday morning, a 55-year-old employee of a maintenance depot died in an accident at work. The man was apparently handling a chainsaw during maintenance work and was fatally injured for reasons that are still unclear.

Despite the rescue services being alerted immediately, all help came too late for the man, as the cantonal police and the Valais public prosecutor's office announced on Friday. The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.