Following a fatal boating accident on the Obersee, the causes are still unclear. The police are investigating possible factors such as speed and visibility.

Two people died in a night-time collision between two motorboats on the Obersee near Altendorf SZ.

The deceased were a man from Schwyz (36) and a woman from Zurich (37). Four other people were slightly injured.

The Schwyz cantonal police are investigating alcohol, speed and lighting conditions as possible causes of the accident; both boats are being forensically analyzed. Show more

A boating accident on the Obersee near Altendorf SZ claimed two lives on Tuesday evening. A boat with three people on board collided with another boat that had seven occupants.

It is known that the fatalities were a 36-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman. Four other people suffered minor injuries. The boat with three people was traveling from Pfäffikon and had passed through the passage from Lake Zurich into the Obersee.

The Schwyz cantonal police are currently investigating both boats to determine the cause of the accident. The investigation is focusing on possible factors such as alcohol, speed and the use of lights. According to the Schwyz cantonal police, it will take time to secure evidence. Both boats are currently being examined in a hall.

Fatalities from Schwyz and Zurich

According to Blick, the male deceased was an entrepreneur from Schwyz. The deceased woman is said to be from the canton of Zurich. In a video, her partner expressed his emotions about the loss: "I'm completely shaken. She was a great person."

The collision occurred off the shore of Altendorf, where a speed limit of 10 km/h applies. It is still unclear whether the accident happened on the shore.

Danger at night

Boat accidents can also occur at low speeds. The risk increases at night in particular. "The spot is not dangerous per se, but it was pitch black," says a boat driver who was out on his boat in the vicinity shortly before the accident on the evening of the accident to "20 Minuten".

He had to turn on the headlights to be able to sail safely. "I can only imagine that someone was driving without lights - you can't see anything in the dark," the man is quoted as saying.

The accident in Altendorf SZ is one of the worst boating incidents in recent years. Only the investigation report will show exactly how this could have happened.