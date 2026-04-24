The Fribourg cantonal police reported the accident on Thursday. Kantonspolizei Freiburg

A 30-year-old hiker had a fatal accident on his descent from the Dent de Lys in the canton of Fribourg. He fell around 200 meters into the depths.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A hiker had a fatal accident on Thursday while descending the Dent de Lys in the canton of Fribourg. The 30-year-old from Fribourg fell around 200 meters, the cantonal police reported on Friday. He could only be rescued dead by Rega.

The hiker was on his way from the 2014-metre-high Dent de Lys towards Sciernes d'Albeuve FR in the afternoon with a 28-year-old man from the canton of Vaud. It was not clear on Friday morning why he had an accident. Alpine investigators from the cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office are investigating the accident, according to the statement.