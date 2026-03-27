There were strong winds at the time of the accident.
The public prosecutor's office in Nidwalden has now initiated a criminal investigation. This is directed against two employees of the Titlis mountain railroads.
They are suspected of negligent homicide and disrupting public transport. Specifically, the authorities are investigating whether duties of care were breached when operating the lift under the prevailing weather conditions.
Extensive investigations underway
A great deal of evidence has been secured since the accident. The investigators are analyzing technical documents, meteorological data and operational procedures. Initial interviews have also been conducted with those involved and witnesses.