One person died in the gondola crash. KEYSTONE

Following the fatal gondola accident on the Titlis, the public prosecutor's office is investigating two employees of the mountain railroads. The focus is on possible breaches of duty.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A criminal investigation has been opened following the gondola crash on the Titlis with one fatality.

The focus is on two employees of the mountain railroads due to possible breaches of duty of care.

In particular, the authorities are investigating the operation of the installation in strong winds. Show more

A 61-year-old woman died in the gondola accident on the Titlis on March 18. According to current information, the cabin of the "Titlis Xpress" cable car collided with a mast and then crashed in rough terrain.

There were strong winds at the time of the accident.

The public prosecutor's office in Nidwalden has now initiated a criminal investigation. This is directed against two employees of the Titlis mountain railroads.

They are suspected of negligent homicide and disrupting public transport. Specifically, the authorities are investigating whether duties of care were breached when operating the lift under the prevailing weather conditions.

Extensive investigations underway

A great deal of evidence has been secured since the accident. The investigators are analyzing technical documents, meteorological data and operational procedures. Initial interviews have also been conducted with those involved and witnesses.

The aim is to fully reconstruct the decision-making processes surrounding the operation of the gondola lift.

Cooperation with specialist agencies

The investigation is being carried out in close cooperation with the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board and other specialist agencies.

Further findings are expected as soon as additional evidence has been evaluated.

The two accused are presumed innocent. The public prosecutor's office is not currently providing any further information on the ongoing proceedings.