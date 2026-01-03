Five fire victims from Crans-Montana VS have been transferred to Zurich Children's Hospital. Symbolbild: Keystone

Doctors at Zurich Children's Hospital are currently fighting for the lives of five seriously injured young people. They were admitted with life-threatening burns after the accident in Crans-Montana VS.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Five burn victims from Crans-Montana are being treated at the Zurich Children's Hospital.

Several patients are in an induced coma and have severe lung damage, with over 70 percent of their body surface burnt in some cases.

The hospital has postponed planned operations and opened additional operating theaters in order to provide complex care for the young people. Show more

Five victims of the accident in Crans-Montana are currently being treated at the burns center of the Children's Hospital Zurich. All of the patients are minors. The severity of the injuries is pushing the "Kispi" team to the limit, as head physician Kathrin Neuhaus told "SRF".

Many of the young people suffer from third-degree burns. The skin is so badly damaged that it has lost its protective function. "This means that they are exposed to infections, they lose heat and the severe burn injury leads to a burn disease that affects the whole body systemically," Neuhaus told "SRF". The heart and circulation are also affected.

The situation of the respiratory tract is also particularly critical. Several patients have suffered severe lung damage. They are currently in an induced coma, and in some cases more than 70 percent of their body surface has been burned. In the first few days, the aim is now to precisely assess the full extent of the injuries.

Planned operations are postponed

This is followed by numerous operations. "The aim is then to remove the injured skin that is no longer supplied with blood as quickly as possible," Neuhaus is quoted as saying. The skin must then be gradually replaced with autologous skin. A double-digit number of operations per patient is to be expected.

Despite the critical situation, the head physician is cautiously optimistic. Today, modern burns medicine can treat even the most severe injuries. In order to be able to treat all the young people, planned operations at the children's hospital have been postponed and additional operating theaters have been opened.