A dispute between separated parents over a child's vaccination was heard by the Federal Supreme Court. The judges ruled that a seven-year-old girl may receive the scheduled booster shot.

A father has taken his case to the Federal Supreme Court over his child's vaccination. (File photo)

Kesb Ruling Before the Federal Supreme Court Father Against It, Mother For It — Parents Let Vaccine Dispute Over Their Daughter Escalate

Here's what it's all about A 7-year-old girl receives a booster shot against her father's wishes.

The Federal Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Kesb in the Canton of Bern.

The decisive factor was that there were no specific reasons against the vaccination. Summary created with

A seven-year-old girl will receive a booster shot in accordance with the Swiss immunization schedule. This was decided by the Federal Supreme Court. The parents were in disagreement, so the Kesb had to make the decision.

In May 2025, the girl’s mother contacted the Child and Adult Protection Authority (Kesb) responsible for her case in the Canton of Bern. She requested that the child receive the booster vaccination against diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough in accordance with the national immunization schedule.

The father, who lives apart from the girl's mother, did not want her to be vaccinated as part of the school medical examination. This is according to a ruling by the Federal Supreme Court published on Monday.

No special circumstances

The Federal Supreme Court has now ruled, in accordance with its established case law, that the child should receive the booster shot. The Kesb was correct in making the decision in question, as provided for in cases of parental deadlock on this issue.

Contrary to the father’s view, there were no extraordinary circumstances that would require further investigation. The girl had already received the vaccine three times and tolerated it well. Furthermore, the vaccine had been approved by Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, so no further reviews were necessary.

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