The Vaud police announced on Thursday sda

A 54-year-old man and his 14-year-old son were discovered dead in Saint-Légier-La Chiésaz VD on Wednesday. Both had gunshot wounds. According to the police, there are no indications of third-party involvement.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A father and his son were found dead in Saint-Légier-La Chiésaz VD.

Both had gunshot wounds, but third party involvement has been ruled out.

The man's partner discovered the victims and alerted the police. Show more

A tragic incident has shaken the canton of Vaud: at midday on Wednesday, residents reported to police headquarters that screams could be heard coming from a house in Saint-Légier-La Chiésaz. Emergency services arrived on the scene shortly afterwards.

Inside the house, they found the bodies of a 54-year-old man and his 14-year-old son. Both had been fatally wounded by firearms, as reported by the Vaud police in a press release.

The victims are French citizens. According to initial investigations, the incident took place in the father's house. The authorities have ruled out the involvement of third parties.

The screams that alerted neighbors came from the man's partner. She came across the bodies when she entered the house and immediately called the police.

The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation. No further details about the course of events or the background to the incident are yet known.