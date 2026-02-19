  1. Residential Customers
Avalanche in Parsonz GR Father dies on ski trip - son is taken to hospital

Right next to the ski lift in Parsonz GR, the father and son duo ventured next to the piste and were buried by an avalanche.
A 49-year-old man was caught in an avalanche in Parsonz GR on Tuesday afternoon and fatally injured. His 15-year-old son, who was skiing with him off the marked piste, was rescued alive.

19.02.2026, 10:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Parsonz GR, a 49-year-old skier was killed in an avalanche off the marked piste, his 15-year-old son was rescued injured.
  • At the time of the accident, there was a high avalanche risk, numerous rescue teams were deployed and a care team looked after relatives and those involved.
  • This is the second avalanche death in Graubünden within a week; so far this winter, 13 winter sports enthusiasts have died in avalanches throughout Switzerland.
Show more

A 49-year-old man was killed by an avalanche on Tuesday afternoon during a ski trip with his 15-year-old son in Parsonz GR. The two were skiing off the marked piste.

Several people were skiing down an off-piste slope next to a ski lift, the cantonal police of Graubünden wrote on Thursday. When an avalanche broke loose, it buried the father-son duo underneath it.

While the 15-year-old son was rescued from the masses of snow and taken to hospital, his father died on the avalanche field despite resuscitation attempts. There was a high avalanche risk at the time of the accident. Authorities are now investigating the exact course of the incident.

Mountain rescuers with search dogs, several rescue crews with helicopters and employees of the mountain railroads were involved in the search and rescue work. A care team was deployed to look after the relatives and other winter sports enthusiasts who were on site at the time.

Second victim within a week

This is the second avalanche death in Graubünden within a week. It was only on Sunday afternoon that a 38-year-old snowboarder died in the Parsenn ski area in Davos when he was buried by an avalanche off-piste. On Monday, a buried snowboarder was also rescued in Davos.

A total of 13 winter sports enthusiasts have died in avalanches in Switzerland this winter, as can be seen on the website of the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF.

