A 49-year-old man was killed by an avalanche on Tuesday afternoon during a ski trip with his 15-year-old son in Parsonz GR. The two were skiing off the marked piste.
Several people were skiing down an off-piste slope next to a ski lift, the cantonal police of Graubünden wrote on Thursday. When an avalanche broke loose, it buried the father-son duo underneath it.
While the 15-year-old son was rescued from the masses of snow and taken to hospital, his father died on the avalanche field despite resuscitation attempts. There was a high avalanche risk at the time of the accident. Authorities are now investigating the exact course of the incident.
Mountain rescuers with search dogs, several rescue crews with helicopters and employees of the mountain railroads were involved in the search and rescue work. A care team was deployed to look after the relatives and other winter sports enthusiasts who were on site at the time.
Second victim within a week
This is the second avalanche death in Graubünden within a week. It was only on Sunday afternoon that a 38-year-old snowboarder died in the Parsenn ski area in Davos when he was buried by an avalanche off-piste. On Monday, a buried snowboarder was also rescued in Davos.
A total of 13 winter sports enthusiasts have died in avalanches in Switzerland this winter, as can be seen on the website of the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF.