Father forces daughter to do physical exercises after she eats sweets and threatens her with a leather belt. IMAGO/imagebroker

A 48-year-old man has been convicted of coercion in the canton of Aargau for forcing his daughter to do physical exercises after she ate sweets and threatening to hit her with a leather belt.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 48-year-old man from the Aarau district was convicted for forcing his daughter to do physical exercises and beating her with a leather belt.

The incident was triggered by the girl eating sweets.

The man received a suspended fine for coercion, as well as a fine and fees totaling 1,600 francs. Show more

A father from the Aarau district has been convicted of coercion after forcing his daughter to do physical exercises using threats and a belt, as reported by the“Aargauer Zeitung.”

According to a final penalty order from the public prosecutor’s office, the incident occurred on a Monday evening in October 2025 between 7 and 8 p.m.

The man, now 48 years old and originally from Eritrea, instructed his daughter to do squats in the living room and jog in the hallway because she had eaten sweets. Meanwhile, he sat on the sofa with a leather belt at the ready.

The father threatened the girl that he would hit her if she used her hands to support herself during the exercises. When she did so once, he carried out his threat and struck her on the back with the belt. According to the public prosecutor’s office, she sustained a minor redness that healed without complications, as the “Aargauer Zeitung” further reports.

Suspended fine and penalty

The authorities note that the man knew he was exerting undue pressure with his threats and thus forcing his daughter to do the exercises. He was therefore convicted of coercion.

He was sentenced to a suspended fine of 50 daily rates of 40 francs each, with a probationary period of three years. In addition, he was fined 800 francs, plus court fees of the same amount. The total costs amount to 1,600 francs.