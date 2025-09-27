An FC Villmergen player's father hit the referee. Bild: Screenshot/Tele M1

A player's father hits the referee in the face during a C-junior match. The man has now been sentenced by the Aargau public prosecutor's office following a penalty order.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you A player's father hit a referee in the face with his hand after a junior match.

The referee sustained a laceration on his chin.

Following a penalty order from the public prosecutor's office in Aargau, the attacker has now been sentenced to a heavy fine. Show more

It was actually a completely normal football match between the C-juniors of SC Schöftland and FC Villmergen. It was exciting right to the end: Schöftland only decided the game in stoppage time with two late goals to make it 4:2.

However, these two goals led to a complete outburst from one of the FC Villmergen players' fathers.

After a brief discussion, the man hit the 35-year-old referee in the face with the flat of his hand, according to the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper. The referee suffered a laceration on his chin.

Nationwide stadium ban for the father

This attack now has expensive repercussions for the father: the public prosecutor's office issued the 51-year-old Kosovar with a penalty order for simple assault. The consequence: the father has been given a conditional fine of 100 daily rates of CHF 70 each and a fine of CHF 1,400. There is also a penalty order fee of 1000 francs.

Live football is also over for him for the time being: the Aargau Football Association imposed a nationwide stadium ban for three years.

FC Villmergen is facing further financial consequences, as the club has been sentenced to a disciplinary fine of 3,500 francs by the association - and the club will probably want the beating father to pay this money.