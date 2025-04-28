The Aargau police managed to arrest the alleged perpetrator shortly after the crime. Symbolbild: Symbolbild

A night-time thief sneaked into a house in Strengelbach AG and was scared off by the surprised residents. During the manhunt, the police arrested the suspected perpetrator.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Strengelbach AG, a stranger forced his way into an unlocked apartment at night.

He was discovered by the resident and chased away.

The police arrested a 35-year-old man who was already wanted by the police and was linked to a previously stolen car. Show more

"The crime scene was an apartment building on Brittnauerstrasse in Strengelbach", wrote the Aargau cantonal police in a statement. A family had been sleeping in their ground-floor apartment on Monday when noises were suddenly heard at around 4 am.

The man went to investigate and surprised a stranger in the hallway. According to the statement, he shouted at the intruder, scaring him away.

"As it turned out, the stranger had sneaked into the apartment and stolen a handbag," writes the police. He then searched outside for valuables before entering the house again to look for more loot.

35-year-old suspect arrested

The alerted police searched for the fugitive with several patrols and a police dog. The Zofingen regional police in Strengelbach apprehended the suspected perpetrator. He was a 35-year-old Algerian who was also wanted on the wanted register.

A strange car that had been stolen in neighboring Vordemwald was also left behind at the house in Strengelbach. The exact circumstances are still unclear.

The Aargau cantonal police provisionally arrested the 35-year-old for further investigations.

According to initial findings, the door to the apartment in question was unlocked and the ignition key was also left in the stolen car. "As this latest example shows, this makes it easy for brazen thieves to take advantage of such opportunities," the press release states. The cantonal police urge people to always lock their front doors and cars when outside.