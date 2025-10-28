The man had to pay over 60 francs for a baby chair imago images/Westend61

A restaurant in Narbonne in the south of France is causing a stir: A father had to pay the full menu price of over 60 francs for his 13-month-old son - even though the child ate nothing.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A restaurant in Narbonne charges the full price for babies sitting at the table.

One father described the rule as "scandalous" - the restaurant defends it as equal treatment for all guests.

The case has sparked a debate in France about child-friendliness in the restaurant trade. Show more

The high-end restaurant "Les Grands Buffets" in Narbonne in the south of France is considered an institution - but now it is being criticized for a curious rule. As the news portal "Midi Libre" reports, the restaurant charged a father 65.90 euros, the equivalent of around 61 francs, for a baby chair, even though his 13-month-old son did not consume anything.

The father, Frédéric, was visiting with family and friends on October 20 when the staff informed him that all guests - regardless of age - had to pay the full price. When he refused, an employee replied: "He's not a soft toy, he's a person, so he counts as a person."

The rule is clearly stated on the restaurant's website: "Les Grands Buffets offer a gastronomic menu at the same price for all guests, regardless of their age." According to the operators, this has been the case since October 1. The concept is that each person takes a place at the table and is therefore considered "part of the experience" - whether they eat or not.

Standard price for everyone - even babies

In the end, Frédéric decided to take his son on his lap to avoid the charge. However, the experience was still marred: "It spoiled my enjoyment somewhat. Charging 65.90 euros for a baby is scandalous," he said.

The incident caused outrage in France. On social networks, users are discussing whether a restaurant that treats small children like adult guests has lost its social sensitivity. Others are defending the concept: with an all-you-can-eat offer, the price structure is simply uniform.

Frédéric himself was disappointed with the tone. He had been told in advance that a baby seat would be "no problem". He later described the staff's reaction as a "lack of humanism".

It is not only in France that gastronomy causes head-shaking. In Vienna, for example , the Lucky Wok restaurant recently demanded a two euro fine per plate if guests did not finish their food - allegedly to prevent food waste. Strange surcharges are also common in Switzerland: In Brugg, diners are charged three francs if they share a pizza, while in Zug an additional dessert spoon costs 2.50 francs.