A dangerous situation occurred on the Klein Matterhorn. (symbolic image) Keystone

A father skis with his children off-piste on the Klein Matterhorn through crevasse-ridden terrain. Experts speak of a life-threatening situation and warn that such cases are not uncommon.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A father and his children skied through unsecured glacier terrain on the Klein Matterhorn.

Mountain rescuers warn of great danger to life from hidden crevasses.

Such missions are no exception in Valais and require complex rescue operations. Show more

What looks like an ordinary day's skiing turns out to be a high-risk situation. On the Klein Matterhorn near Zermatt, a father and his children have skied down a steep slope that is unsecured and criss-crossed by crevasses.

The scene was filmed from a gondola. One child can be seen struggling through the deep snow while another lies on the ground. The father is standing further down and looks unsure.

As reported by "pomona.ch", the video was taken by a ski instructor who has been working in Zermatt for several years. He says it is "frightening" to watch such scenes.

The reason lies in the terrain itself. What looks like an even slope in winter is a jagged glacier with deep crevasses in summer. These can be life-threatening even when covered in snow.

Mountain rescuers in constant use

For the rescue services, such situations are not an isolated incident. According to mountain rescuers, there are around a dozen call-outs per season due to off-piste skiers who have had accidents in crevasses.

According to the Valais rescue organization KWRO, there have already been 15 missions due to crevasse falls in Upper Valais in 2026, six of them in April alone.

Rescue is complex and dangerous. As a rule, helicopters and specially trained rescue specialists are used. In some cases, a fall ends fatally.

Danger often underestimated

Despite warning signs and barriers, many winter sports enthusiasts leave the secured slopes. In one particular case, a father and children skied under a barrier, according to the report.

It is true that skiing on such slopes is generally permitted in Switzerland. However, you do so at your own risk.

Experts warn that international guests in particular often underestimate the risks. Off the marked slopes, there is no protection - and therefore no protection from hidden dangers.

In other ski resorts, for example in North America, stricter rules apply. There, closed areas can be closed completely. Those who do not adhere to these rules risk not only having their ski pass withdrawn, but also legal consequences.

In Switzerland, however, the responsibility remains with the winter sports enthusiasts themselves - with potentially fatal consequences.