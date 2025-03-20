The trial took place at the Schwyz Criminal Court. Archivbild: Keystone

With a power of attorney, he had access to his parents' accounts - and unscrupulously used this for himself. The criminal court in Schwyz has now convicted the man of multiple counts of embezzlement.

Dominik Müller

The criminal court in Schwyz has convicted a 53-year-old man of embezzlement.

He siphoned off several hundred thousand francs from his parents' accounts.

He used his powers of attorney and a debit card belonging to his father, who was suffering from dementia, to divert money for his living expenses and debts over a period of two years. Show more

A 53-year-old man from the canton of Schwyz took financial advantage of his parents' health problems and embezzled a total of around CHF 438,000. He has now been sentenced for this by the criminal court in Schwyz, as reported by the "Bote der Urschweiz ".

According to the report, the accused had power of attorney over his parents' accounts because his father was suffering from dementia and his mother was unable to cope with his financial affairs. In addition, his father had given him a debit card with access to his parents' savings account years ago as security.

Trust exploited

The man exploited this trust to his advantage. Over a period of two years, he withdrew regular amounts to finance his living expenses and reduce his debts. How the scam ultimately came to light cannot be found in the indictment and was not discussed in the abbreviated proceedings.

The court sentenced the man from Schwyz to a conditional prison sentence of 24 months with a probationary period of two years for multiple embezzlement to the detriment of relatives. In order to recover the lost money, the parents have already obtained enforcement of the uncontested payment order.