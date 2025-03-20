A 53-year-old man from the canton of Schwyz took financial advantage of his parents' health problems and embezzled a total of around CHF 438,000. He has now been sentenced for this by the criminal court in Schwyz, as reported by the "Bote der Urschweiz ".
According to the report, the accused had power of attorney over his parents' accounts because his father was suffering from dementia and his mother was unable to cope with his financial affairs. In addition, his father had given him a debit card with access to his parents' savings account years ago as security.
Trust exploited
The man exploited this trust to his advantage. Over a period of two years, he withdrew regular amounts to finance his living expenses and reduce his debts. How the scam ultimately came to light cannot be found in the indictment and was not discussed in the abbreviated proceedings.
The court sentenced the man from Schwyz to a conditional prison sentence of 24 months with a probationary period of two years for multiple embezzlement to the detriment of relatives. In order to recover the lost money, the parents have already obtained enforcement of the uncontested payment order.