Today, Wednesday, FCL investor has to answer to the Lucerne Criminal Court. It's about threats and a lack of transparency when buying shares. blue News will be reporting live from the courtroom from 9 am.

A conflict has been simmering between FCL shareholder Bernhard Alpstaeg and FC Lucerne for several years. In 2022, the Board of Directors of FCL Holding AG removed 25 percent of Alpstaeg's shares from the share register. This meant he lost the majority, having previously held 52% of the shares.

Alpstaeg then filed a lawsuit. He is demanding the return of his shares, which he believes were unlawfully taken from him. These proceedings are pending before the Lucerne District Court. It will decide one day whether Alpstaeg is the rightful owner of 52% of the shares or not.

Bernhard Alpstaeg is appearing before the criminal court today, Wednesday, on criminal charges and not because of the ongoing civil proceedings. According to the indictment from the public prosecutor's office, he allegedly threatened in February 2019 that there would be a legal dispute in which "dirty laundry" would be washed and FC Lucerne would "suffer".

Controversial purchase of stadium shares

For fear of reputational damage, members of the Board of Directors then recognized him as the majority shareholder - regardless of whether this was "lawful or not". The public prosecutor therefore accuses him of coercion.

The second point in the penalty order relates to Alpstaeg's acquisition of 60 percent of the shares in Stadion Luzern AG. Alpstaeg is said to have "not or not sufficiently" informed the FCL Board of Directors when purchasing the stadium shares, even though the Board had a right of first refusal. In doing so, he breached his duties and gained advantages for himself. He is therefore accused of attempted mismanagement.

In summer 2024, the public prosecutor imposed a fine of CHF 10,000 and a conditional fine of 100 daily rates of CHF 3,000 on Alpstaeg. Alpstaeg did not accept this, which is why the case went to trial.

blue News is reporting live from the Lucerne Criminal Court today, Wednesday. You can follow the trial here in the ticker from 9 am.

The verdict has been announced for June 13. Bernhard Alpstaeg is presumed innocent.