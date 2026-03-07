Safely back home: A family after the arrival of the Swiss special flight from Muscat at Zurich Airport on March 5, 2026. 5, 2026. KEYSTONE/Michael Buholzer

Although Swiss would be prepared to send a second special flight, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs is refusing for the time being. This increases uncertainty for many stranded travelers in the Middle East.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many Swiss travelers are still stranded in the Middle East and are hoping for additional return flights.

After a flight last Thursday, Swiss offered a second special flight, but the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has not reported any need for the time being.

While permits and free seats play a role, there is growing concern among those affected about a safe journey home. Show more

Numerous Swiss nationals are currently still stuck in the Middle East - for example in Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Qatar - and are waiting for the opportunity to return home. A special Swiss flight from Muscat to Zurich on Thursday was immediately fully booked. Numerous stranded passengers were left empty-handed and hoped for a second flight. According to the FDFA, 4039 Swiss people still want to leave the country.

The airline then offered a second special flight, but the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) did not register any further demand. Swiss spokesman Michael Pelzer says: Should the department register a need again, the airline would examine further flights.

The background to this is practical hurdles: the airline is currently unable to fly to Oman on its own. Because the airspace is closed to regular scheduled flights, only specially authorized special flights are allowed to take off - and the Department of Foreign Affairs has to obtain the necessary overflight and landing rights.

Crisis team at Swiss on standby

Swiss has a crisis team and is in close contact with the FDFA, said Jens Fehlinger, the airline's CEO. It is very challenging to organize special flights. But, "if help is needed, Swiss is ready". It is important that the travelers can then be brought to Muscat locally, as Swiss flies from Oman to Zurich.

In addition, two return flights operated by sister airline Edelweiss were not fully utilized on Saturday. On one flight from Muscat to Zurich, 19 seats remained empty, on another from Salalah as many as 51. It is unclear why passengers did not use the seats they had booked.

Further flights were planned on Saturday by Emirates and Ethiad to Switzerland. Swiss has temporarily suspended flight operations to the important hub of Dubai and to Tel Aviv in Israel.