The pressure on Switzerland to recognize Palestine as a state is growing. Here, demonstrators in Bern unfurl a Palestinian flag. Keystone/Peter Klaunzer

Switzerland is reluctant to recognize Palestine as a state and is keeping a decisive report under wraps. Meanwhile, the EU is considering sanctions.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The FDFA has drawn up a report on the possible recognition of Palestine as a state, but refuses to publish it.

The Swiss ambassador to Israel emphasizes that Switzerland will only recognize Palestine if this makes a positive contribution to the two-state solution - this is currently not the case.

International pressure is growing: around 150 states have recognized Palestine, and others such as France, Great Britain and Canada are planning to do so. Show more

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) has drawn up an expert opinion on the assessment of a possible recognition of Palestine under international law, but this will not be published. This is reported by "Sonntagsblick".

According to its own information, "Sonntagsblick" requested access to the report, which was completed on June 10, on the basis of the Public Access Act. However, the FDFA refused. One of the reasons given by the FDFA was that disclosure could "significantly impair" Switzerland's foreign policy interests and international relations.

Simon Geissbühler, the Swiss ambassador to Israel, said in an interview with the newspaper that the conditions for Switzerland to recognize the state of Palestine are not currently met in Israel. "Switzerland believes that recognition should only take place if it has a positive effect on the two-state solution. This is not the case at the moment," says Geissbühler.

150 countries have already recognized Palestine

Meanwhile, international criticism of Israel is increasing, the EU is discussing possible sanctions and around 150 countries have already recognized Palestine as a state. The pressure could increase even further in the coming days. Countries such as France, the UK, Portugal and Canada are planning to recognize Palestine as a state at the UN General Assembly in New York. This means that four-fifths of the UN member states could soon recognize Palestine as a state.

UN expert Richard Gowan expects the recognition of Palestine by other states to be primarily symbolic. They would keep alive the hope of a diplomatic solution to the conflict, which envisages a Palestinian state alongside an Israeli state.

The National Council will also soon address the issue of recognizing Palestine. The Council of States has already voted against recognition, as the Federal Council and not Parliament is responsible for this. The discussion will now continue in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council.

According to an international commission of inquiry of the United Nations, Israel is committing genocide in the Gaza Strip. The commission published a report to this effect last Tuesday in Geneva.