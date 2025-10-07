On October 2, 2025, several thousand people gathered at Helvetiaplatz in Zurich to express their solidarity with the people of Gaza. KEYSTONE

The FDFA's helpline is heavily overloaded due to a massive wave of protests by pro-Palestinian groups. In the last few weeks, the helpline alone has received over 25,000 e-mails.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The helpline of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) is currently overloaded due to a massive protest campaign by pro-Palestinian groups on social networks.

This has limited the availability of the helpline.

FDFA staff are also reporting insults and threats on the phone. Show more

The helpline of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) is currently only available to a limited extent. The reason for this is a protest campaign by pro-Palestinian groups on social networks, as reported by RTS radio.

According to the FDFA, over 25,000 emails have been received by the helpline alone in recent weeks - in addition to tens of thousands of other messages sent to other departments within the FDFA. Many of these are pre-formulated letters of protest about Switzerland's Middle East policy, which are simply forwarded by the senders.

As RTS reports, callers are currently not connected to employees, but hear an automated announcement - at least when it comes to questions about the aid fleet and its activists.

Insults and threats on the phone

As a result of the overload, people in emergencies - such as Swiss nationals who get into difficulties abroad - may only receive support after a delay.

RTS also reports that FDFA employees are being insulted and threatened on the phone. Deshal had arranged for the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs to switch to automatic responses for certain topics.

When asked by theTages-Anzeiger, a FDFA spokesperson said that the helpline was under "heavy strain" but had not yet collapsed. "Depending on the number of inquiries, the helpline will increase its staff if necessary," he added.

Remaining Swiss from Gaza aid flotilla released

It was announced on Tuesday morning: The remaining ten Swiss nationals from the Gaza aid flotilla have been released by Israel and deported to Jordan. The Swiss embassy in Amman will receive the people at the border, as the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday.

According to the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), the embassy is also organizing the accommodation and the onward journey of those concerned to Switzerland, which is planned for Wednesday. The people are in good health according to the circumstances.

The ten remaining Swiss nationals were previously held in Ktzi'ot prison in the Negev desert. A total of 19 Swiss nationals were among the more than 450 activists on board the 41 ships of the Gaza aid flotilla. Israeli forces intercepted the boats last week and took the occupants into custody.

"Inhumane" detention conditions

Nine Swiss participants in the flotilla are already back in Switzerland. Eight of them landed at Geneva airport on Sunday, while another person had already returned home via Zurich airport on Saturday.

The activist, who spoke in Geneva on behalf of his comrades, reported that the flotilla had been subjected to a "real military attack" by the Israeli navy. He spoke of "inhumane" detention conditions and that they had been victims of "torture and assault".