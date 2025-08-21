Nicolas Rimoldi wanted to become FDP leader. KEYSTONE

The FDP could be led by a co-presidency for the first time - but an old acquaintance is causing a stir: Nicolas Rimoldi wants to enter the race for the party leadership even though he is not a member. The selection committee is not taking his candidacy seriously.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss FDP has received a duo candidacy for the party presidency with Benjamin Mühlemann and Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher.

Nicolas Rimoldi also wants to run, although he is not currently an FDP member.

His application for membership has been with a local section since June, which will not make a decision until September. Show more

The Swiss FDP announced on Wednesday evening that it has received a duo candidacy for the party presidency: With Glarus Councillor of States Benjamin Mühlemann and St. Gallen National Councillor Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher, the Freisinn could be led by a co-presidency for the first time.

One name that the search committee did not mention on Wednesday evening was Nicolas Rimoldi. During the pandemic, the 30-year-old from Lucerne has made himself popular with parts of the population as a radical fundamental rights activist, but unpopular with others - particularly in his party.

Far-right sympathizer mocks the competition

Rimoldi is highly self-confident. For example, he said of his candidacy: "Only I can save the FDP." He had nothing but scornful words for Vincenz-Stauffacher: "She is not a serious competitor. Everything she represents has nothing to do with the FDP." At least he sees the fact that she is the mother-in-law of SVP National Councillor Mike Egger as a sign that she is "not just bad".

But where does his candidacy really stand? Has he actually submitted it?

When asked, National Councillor Beat Walti, President of the search committee, explained: "Mr. Rimoldi obviously sees an opportunity to make a name for himself. However, the task of the search committee is to find a convincing successor for the party leadership of the FDP Switzerland. We will therefore not comment further on this 'candidacy' of a non-member." The FDP put the word "candidacy" in quotation marks.

Rimoldi has not been an FDP member since 2021

The background to the statement is Rimoldi's FDP membership: in 2021, the activist announced his resignation from the party because he did not want to forgive it for voting to extend the Covid certificate to restaurants, fitness centers and cinemas. Rimoldi now wanted to reverse this resignation in view of his presidential candidacy.

He emphasizes that he did not just submit his membership application now, but on 5 June - two days after the outgoing party leader Thierry Burkart announced his resignation. Rimoldi presents a screenshot as proof. The local FDP section in Illnau-Effretikon ZH is responsible for the recording.

However, they are taking their time: "The FDP is taking over three months to process my application for membership. This is clear proof that the FDP leadership wants to prevent my candidacy by undemocratic means," says Rimoldi. He is demanding that the search committee examine his candidacy. "I meet all the criteria mentioned on the website."

FDP local section to decide on September 3

As the local section will not decide on his admission until September 3 and it is therefore still unclear whether Rimoldi will become a member, he is asking for his candidacy to be examined at a later date. The selection committee plans to present its report on September 5. "That's enough time to get to know me," says Rimoldi.

Regardless of whether he is able to convince the search committee, Rimoldi is sticking to his plan: "I am absolutely serious about my candidacy and will exhaust all means to ensure that the members have a choice at the party conference."

The FDP statutes do not explicitly state whether a non-member can become president. They do state that members "can be elected to party bodies at all levels". At the same time, it states that "non-members may also be called upon to work in the party". However, whether the party actually wants to be led by a non-member will ultimately be less of a legal question and more a decision for the delegates.