The National Council began its hour-long debate on the SVP initiative "No 10 million Swiss" on Monday afternoon. There were over 115 members of the Council on the list of speakers at the beginning - by the end of the session at 7 p.m., only a good dozen had been able to speak.

What is it about? The initiative wants to add an article on "sustainable population development" to the constitution. According to this, Switzerland's population should not exceed ten million people from 2050. If the figure rises to 9.5 million before then, the Federal Council and parliament would have to take countermeasures.

Right at the start of the debate, the SVP showed that it wants to set the tone. FDP National Councillor Christian Wasserfallen (BE), who presented the business as spokesperson for the committee, spoke of the "termination initiative" - much to the annoyance of the SVP, which prefers to speak of a "sustainability initiative" and formally calls it that.

This was promptly followed by several interposed questions. SVP National Councillor Thomas Matter (ZH) wanted to know: "What makes you, as spokesperson for the committee, talk about a termination initiative? Nothing needs to be terminated - unless you are sticking to mass immigration."

Wasserfallen countered with a reference to the text of the initiative: "Mr. Matter, then you need to read your own text." He quoted the passage from the transitional provisions (see video) and added: "That is the official term mentioned in the transitional provisions. I didn't write that, you were probably closer to it."