FDP party president Thierry Burkart is stepping down. The member of the Council of States from Aargau wants to hand over the presidency of the FDP next October, around two years before the next national elections. This was announced by the FDP on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Thierry Burkart is stepping down from the presidency of the FDP in October. As the party announced on Tuesday, he has informed the parliamentary party of his decision. His official farewell will take place at the Delegates' Assembly on October 18.

Burkart took over from Petra Gössi in the fall of 2021. Under his leadership, the FDP returned to its bourgeois-liberal roots, as the party writes. Burkart himself said of his resignation: "It was a pleasure, an obligation and an honor at the same time to lead our party. I remain fully committed to the liberal cause."

Stepping down: FDP President Thierry Burkart. sda

Resignation date raises questions

The timing of his resignation raises questions: At the same delegates' meeting, the party also wants to adopt the slogan on the institutional agreement with the EU - an issue that divides the FDP internally. Burkart himself has repeatedly criticized the agreement in recent months.

In response to questions about the timing, Burkart clarified earlier statements at the media conference: he had always said that he would leave office in 2027 at the latest - in that year, he would be re-elected President of the Council of States, which is not compatible with the party presidency, and resigning now was the result of "a lengthy process of consideration" that had matured in recent weeks.

It was not easy for him, he emphasized. "I have enjoyed my work immensely and have also felt a lot of support from the cantonal parties recently." Two years before the next elections, however, is now a good time for an orderly transition. Burkart also made it clear that he currently has "no ambitions" to become a member of the Federal Council.

Search committee begins work

It is still unclear who will take over the party leadership in the future. A search committee is to be set up this week and will probably be headed by National Councillor Beat Walti. Party members who were asked did not want to comment on the succession immediately after the resignation announcement to blue News.

However, political scientist Claude Longchamp commented on the resignation: "We have not managed to turn things around." What exactly he meant by this was initially unclear. In the last federal elections in 2023, the FDP set itself the goal of overtaking the SP as the second strongest party. The target was clearly missed.

Praise and criticism from the SP

In an initial statement to blue News, SP Co-President Mattea Meyer praised the collaboration with Burkart: "The discussions with him were tough but fair. From time to time, we also managed to find joint solutions - like today, when we pushed through individual taxation in parliament with the FDP." In terms of asylum, migration and climate policy, however, the FDP turned to the right under Burkart.

Meyer was brief on the succession: "I hope that the FDP will find its way back onto a constructive, successful European policy path on the EU dossier."