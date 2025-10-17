FDP politician Quentin Di Meo. Screenshot YouTube

The Neuchâtel FDP politician Quentin Di Meo is facing criminal charges for rape - he denies the allegations.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A criminal complaint has been filed against Neuchâtel FDP politician Quentin Di Meo for rape and coercion.

According to the newspaper "ArcInfo", he allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl at a village festival in Fleurier in 2017.

The politician denies the allegations. Show more

A criminal complaint for rape and coercion has been filed against Neuchâtel FDP politician Quentin Di Meo (31). Di Meo is alleged to have sexually abused a 17-year-old girl at the Fête de l'Abbaye de Fleurier in 2017, according to the newspaper "ArcInfo". He was 24 years old at the time and the alleged victim was 17.

According to several sources, the politician allegedly tried to kiss the teenager at the time, which she did not want. In the end, he allegedly "dragged her about 300 meters, choked her and raped her near the football pitch", the newspaper continues. Di Meo denies the allegations.

As "ArcInfo" reports, the incident was not reported until 2024. The young woman contacted the police in April, but refrained from filing a formal complaint. As sexual offenses of this kind are prosecuted ex officio, the public prosecutor's office initiated proceedings in the summer. Attorney General Pierre Aubert confirmed that investigations are currently underway.

The case is connected to a family conflict that has been smouldering for years and is said to date back to the early 2000s. During the cantonal election campaign in March, Quentin Di Meo's election posters in Val-de-Travers were smeared with the word "rapist". At the time, the politician suspected a connection with family tensions. He later withdrew an initial complaint.

Di Meo defends himself against the accusations

"I can't explain to you why such accusations are being made against me. All this came up again in the middle of the political election campaign," the accused MP told Arcinfo. He says he was "blindsided" when he first heard the allegations of rape.

Di Meo tells RTS that he will now put his "political activities" on hold to focus on his defense. "I will resign from various mandates, especially political mandates. I am also active on several boards of directors, foundation boards and associations. Over the next few weeks, I will be withdrawing from this public and political life, which I have been involved in on a daily basis for several years," he explains.

The party leadership considers it "premature and unjustified to take action against him".

Quentin Di Meo is presumed innocent until the verdict is announced.