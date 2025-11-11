FDP National Councillor Andri Silberschmidt and Center Party President Philipp Matthias Bregy. SEF/ZVG

FDP politician Andri Silberschmidt reserved several large rooms in the Federal Palace at once. However, this was not a secret meeting - but a meeting of 46 entrepreneurs who wanted to show politicians where the problems lie.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you People in the Federal Palace wondered why an FDP politician had blocked several large meeting rooms.

However, this was not a secret meeting, but a meeting of 46 entrepreneurs looking for solutions to problems faced by Swiss companies - from less bureaucracy to fairer taxes.

They then send the most popular ideas to parliament as a petition. Show more

On Friday lunchtime, the few journalists in the Federal Palace rubbed their eyes: the name of FDP National Councillor Andri Silberschmidt appeared six times on the room reservation screens. In addition to meeting rooms 5, 301, 325 and 339, the Zurich resident had even booked the entire Council of States chamber from 8 am to 7 pm.

What is behind this? Is Silberschmidt already preparing for the 2027 Council of States elections after being tipped as a possible new FDP president? Or has he been inspired by SVP National Councillor Magdalena Martullo-Blocher and moved his company to the Federal Palace without further ado?

The reservations screen shows that Silberschmidt even reserved the Council of States chamber. blue News

What is behind Silberschmidt's "SME parliament"?

The answer is far less spectacular, but not without political weight: Silberschmidt is the initiator of the "SME Parliament". He came up with the idea a few years ago, as he explained when asked by blue News.

Similar to a youth or women's session, representatives of small and medium-sized enterprises should meet every year to discuss specific problems and demands.

This year, 46 SME representatives were selected from over 500 applications - including CEOs from Läderach, Davos-Klosters-Bergbahnen and the co-founder of electric vehicle manufacturer Microlino.

The demands are quite something. The radical ideas for reducing bureaucracy are particularly striking. For example, the "clean-up session": three session days just for motions to reduce red tape, during which the National Council and Council of States will only discuss the reduction of unnecessary rules.

In addition, every civil servant should have to submit at least one proposal for increasing efficiency every year.

The SME representatives discussed in six working groups. SEF/ZVG

Abolition of privileges for foreigners instead of the Juso plan

There are also more pragmatic proposals. For example, the abolition of lump-sum taxation: rich foreigners should no longer receive tax privileges.

Bianca Braun, board member of an engine manufacturer in Uri, wants to find an SME-friendly answer to the inheritance tax initiative so that family businesses have more legal certainty.

On Friday, the participants worked in six groups - almost like in real committees. The proposals that find a majority there will be discussed again in the Council of States on November 17.

"Real" parliament must examine proposals

What is then passed is submitted to the federal parliament as a petition. "This allows us to take our concerns directly to politicians and make a difference," says Silberschmidt.

In the Federal Palace, it is generally permitted to use rooms for events outside of everyday parliamentary business. A regulation stipulates that members of parliament may use rooms as long as this is "directly related to the performance of parliamentary duties". Commercial purposes - such as the sale of books - are prohibited. This is intended to preserve the "dignity of parliament and the parliament building".