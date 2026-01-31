On Saturday, the FDP will decide on one of the most sensitive media policy issues of the moment: the SRG initiative. The conflict within the party cuts across generations and cantonal parties.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The FDP delegates in Geneva are deciding on the slogan for the SRG initiative , which is controversial within the party.

Several cantonal parties are recommending a No vote, while the Young Liberals are supporting a Yes vote.

The initiative calls for a significant reduction in media fees and is rejected by the Federal Council and Parliament. Show more

The FDP delegates have decided that their party should position itself against the SRG initiative in the referendum campaign. The decision was clear with 137:104 votes in favor. Prior to this, there were speeches for and against.

Jonas Lüthi, President of the Young Liberals, spoke in favor of a yes vote and appealed to the party's ideological self-image: the FDP has always advocated lowering taxes and duties - here it has the opportunity to put its money where its mouth is. He received support from Bernese National Councillor Christian Wasserfallen. He emphasized that the SRG did not exist when the federal state was founded in 1848: "You all create the cohesion of Switzerland with your daily work - not a media institution."

A delegate from Graubünden countered that only the SRG could and wanted to fulfill the trilingual service mandate. FDP National Councillor Simone de Montmollin pointed out that the Federal Council had reduced the fees from CHF 451 to CHF 335 since 2015, with a further reduction to CHF 300. In addition, most companies would be exempt from the fee in future. Lucerne FDP member of the Council of States Damian Müller called on his party colleagues to vote no and warned that a yes vote would mean SRF would no longer report from the regions.

What position should the FDP Switzerland take in the referendum campaign on the SRG initiative? Hardly any other question is currently causing as much tension in federal politics. The decision will not be made by a small leadership committee, but by the party's delegates' meeting in Geneva on Saturday.

The main focus today is on a position paper in which the FDP is calling for a tightening of security and penal policy "in view of the rising incidence of violence, sexual offenses and drug-related crimes". Hardly any resistance is to be expected on this point. The debate on the SRG initiative, on the other hand, is likely to be much more controversial.

This is because the supporters of the initiative include numerous SVP members as well as exponents from FDP circles. Several cantonal parties - including important sections such as Zurich, Bern, Aargau and Geneva - have already decided to vote against the initiative.

The outcome of the discussion is correspondingly open. Support for a Yes vote comes particularly from the younger party ranks. The Young Liberals have been actively campaigning for the initiative for months.

Former FDP leader is against it

There are also prominent dissenting voices. According to CH Media, former FDP president Thierry Burkart explained during the vote of the Aargau cantonal party that for a long time, the will to reform was not apparent at SRG. However, this has changed with the new leadership. This deserves support. The Aargau FDP adopted the No slogan by 30 votes to 13. In Zurich, the verdict was much narrower with 62 votes to 55.

The popular initiative launched by representatives from SVP and FDP circles calls for a reduction in radio and television fees from the current CHF 335 to CHF 200 per year. The fee for companies should be abolished completely. The Federal Council and parliament have rejected the initiative.

According to the opponents, the SRG would lose around half of its fee income if the "halving initiative", as the No camp calls it, is accepted.