The FDP is calling for tougher penalties for violent and sexual offenses. Party president Benjamin Mühlemann justifies the proposal with rising case numbers and criticizes the fact that conditional sentences are too often the rule.

The FDP has drawn up a position paper calling for harsher penalties for violent and sexual offenses. Such offenses have increased by almost 20 percent, said Co-President Benjamin Mühlemann in an interview with the newspapers.

Mühlemann cited illegal migration as one of the main reasons for this development. Certain nationalities are "massively overrepresented" among violent and sexual offenders, he said in the interview published on Friday. It was "high time that politicians drew the right conclusions". At the same time, he emphasized that a distinction should be made between criminals and "hard-working, law-abiding workers who come to our country legally".

The FDP wants offenders to be punished much more consistently. Of course, there always needs to be a case-by-case assessment and proportionality must be maintained. "But if a conditional sentence is more or less the norm for violent crimes, this disturbs the sense of justice," Mühlemann continued.

"One in four does not have to go to prison"

Offenders should therefore receive "punishments that hurt". The FDP expects the Federal Council to draw up corresponding proposals. Mühlemann said that he had the impression that today "perpetrators are better protected than victims". As an example, he cited the fact that one in four convicted rapists did not have to go to prison, but got off with a conditional sentence. The FDP is therefore calling for judges to have to explicitly justify conditional sentences for violent and sexual offenses in the future.

In terms of migration policy, Mühlemann called for more consistent enforcement. Rejected asylum seekers must be deported quickly and accelerated procedures are needed for people from countries of origin with little chance of asylum.