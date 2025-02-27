The village center of Kandersteg. Bild: IMAGO/imagebroker

Since 2019, the Spitze Stein, a rock formation above Lake Oeschinen, has been increasingly moving. The village of Kandersteg faces an uncertain future.

Carsten Dörges

Fear is rife in Kandersteg BE. Fear of a huge rock formation high above Lake Oeschinen. The pointed rock could be devastating for the future of the village. Millions of cubic meters of rock are threatening to fall into the valley, which could pose a major threat to Kandersteg.

Restrictions are already noticeable; a planning zone has been imposed on the area since 2022, as the Blick writes.

A hazard map with three hazard levels has been drawn up, with the village center considered to be particularly at risk. "That's why there are fewer tourists in the village, and we're feeling it here in the store," says Katharina Steiner, who runs a sports store in the center.

Hotels and stores are therefore also severely restricted in their building options, and necessary extensions are not possible. Modernizations - such as new windows - would also not be possible if the measures, which are currently only temporary, were definitively established from 2026.

Municipal president René Maeder therefore explains in frustration in Blick: "This could be the end of us as a tourist destination if it stays like this." 60 percent of hotel beds in Kandersteg would be affected.

New expert opinion is being commissioned

Nils Hählen, Head of the Natural Hazards Department at the Canton of Bern, sees few other options: "According to federal guidelines, significant hazards are identified where hazard processes with high intensity are to be expected. According to these guidelines, it is irrelevant whether damage is expected only to buildings or also to people."

There are therefore only two options for those affected in the village: The hazard potential must be reassessed and the village center must no longer be a red zone. A new expert opinion has therefore already been commissioned.

The second option would then be really expensive, as the village would have to be secured with additional protective measures. However, it is questionable whether the canton and the federal government will play along, as the situation in Kandersteg is not a precedent for the authorities.