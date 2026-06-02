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Despite black figures Federal accounts cause a stir in the National Council

SDA

2.6.2026 - 09:57

Bernese SP National Councillor Ursula Zybach followed the debate on the 2025 federal accounts with a critical eye. From the left's point of view, the bourgeois austerity policy is unnecessary and unsustainable.
Bernese SP National Councillor Ursula Zybach followed the debate on the 2025 federal accounts with a critical eye. From the left's point of view, the bourgeois austerity policy is unnecessary and unsustainable.
Keystone

The federal government closed the past year significantly better than expected. Instead of a surplus of just under CHF 500 million, the result was a surplus of almost CHF 1.2 billion.

Keystone-SDA

02.06.2026, 09:57

02.06.2026, 10:11

The fact that the federal government's accounts for the past year exceeded expectations triggered a lively debate in the National Council on Tuesday. While the conservative majority warned against excessive optimism, the left strongly criticized the austerity policy.

The 2025 state accounts showed a surplus of almost CHF 1.2 billion instead of the budgeted CHF 500 million. The large chamber approved the accounts with a few dissenting votes from the SVP.

However, there were also critical voices from all political camps. The conservatives pointed out that many proposals were not yet counter-financed - such as the 13th AHV pension or the expansion of the army. The constantly rising expenditure is still a problem.

The Left, on the other hand, criticized the federal revenue estimates, which were once again too pessimistic. The federal government actually had enough leeway for further investments. The cuts agreed - for example in foreign aid and education - were therefore unnecessary.

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