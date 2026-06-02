Despite black figuresFederal accounts cause a stir in the National Council
SDA
2.6.2026 - 09:57
The federal government closed the past year significantly better than expected. Instead of a surplus of just under CHF 500 million, the result was a surplus of almost CHF 1.2 billion.
Keystone-SDA
02.06.2026, 09:57
02.06.2026, 10:11
SDA
The fact that the federal government's accounts for the past year exceeded expectations triggered a lively debate in the National Council on Tuesday. While the conservative majority warned against excessive optimism, the left strongly criticized the austerity policy.
The 2025 state accounts showed a surplus of almost CHF 1.2 billion instead of the budgeted CHF 500 million. The large chamber approved the accounts with a few dissenting votes from the SVP.
However, there were also critical voices from all political camps. The conservatives pointed out that many proposals were not yet counter-financed - such as the 13th AHV pension or the expansion of the army. The constantly rising expenditure is still a problem.
The Left, on the other hand, criticized the federal revenue estimates, which were once again too pessimistic. The federal government actually had enough leeway for further investments. The cuts agreed - for example in foreign aid and education - were therefore unnecessary.