Bernese SP National Councillor Ursula Zybach followed the debate on the 2025 federal accounts with a critical eye. From the left's point of view, the bourgeois austerity policy is unnecessary and unsustainable. Keystone

The federal government closed the past year significantly better than expected. Instead of a surplus of just under CHF 500 million, the result was a surplus of almost CHF 1.2 billion.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The fact that the federal government's accounts for the past year exceeded expectations triggered a lively debate in the National Council on Tuesday. While the conservative majority warned against excessive optimism, the left strongly criticized the austerity policy.

The 2025 state accounts showed a surplus of almost CHF 1.2 billion instead of the budgeted CHF 500 million. The large chamber approved the accounts with a few dissenting votes from the SVP.

However, there were also critical voices from all political camps. The conservatives pointed out that many proposals were not yet counter-financed - such as the 13th AHV pension or the expansion of the army. The constantly rising expenditure is still a problem.

The Left, on the other hand, criticized the federal revenue estimates, which were once again too pessimistic. The federal government actually had enough leeway for further investments. The cuts agreed - for example in foreign aid and education - were therefore unnecessary.