Two of the six drones ordered are still in Switzerland and are generating costs. They are still a long way from being operational. KEYSTONE

The Swiss Armed Forces are being criticized for the delayed operational readiness of their drones. The Swiss Federal Audit Office is calling for a comprehensive review of the project.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland's drone project, originally planned for 2019, continues to be delayed. It is now due to be completed in 2026. The aircraft will not be fully operational until 2029 at the earliest.

Despite high investments, the Israeli-made drones are unlikely to meet all requirements.

The Swiss Federal Audit Office has criticized inadequate planning, overambitious goals and cost risks, which necessitates a comprehensive rethink of the project. Show more

Switzerland is currently procuring an unmanned and unarmed drone reconnaissance system. The purchase was approved by Parliament in 2015. The six drones, including ground components, simulators and logistics, are being supplied by the Israeli company Elbit. Five drones have now arrived in Switzerland.

The "Detect and Avoid System" (DAA) for the drones is being developed by the federally owned Ruag MRO. This should allow the drones to take to the air unaccompanied and at any time because it detects obstacles that do not emit signals. These could be paragliders, for example, according to the Federal Armaments Office (Armasuisse).

Operational by 2029 at the earliest

Completion of the project was planned for 2019, but has since been postponed to 2026. However, according to a report published by the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) on Wednesday, a system will then be delivered that does not meet all requirements.

For example, because the DAA is not yet ready, the drones will probably only be able to fly in controlled airspace and unaccompanied at night in 2027 and 2028. According to the SFAO and Armasuisse, the drones will not be operational unaccompanied until 2029 at the earliest.

"The project is in crisis," wrote the SFAO. It identified overly ambitious goals, inadequate planning and control and insufficient risk and quality management. Urgent action was needed. There was little financial leeway and additional costs were to be feared.

Budget adhered to according to Armasuisse

The Armed Forces Staff and Armasuisse are advised to examine all options and clarify any adjustments to the project and the resulting additional costs. On this basis, a comprehensive new plan is needed.

Armasuisse replies that abandoning the project is not an option. Most of the approved money had been spent or committed. The supplier had also invested a great deal and the army needed the drones. In addition, the approved budget was adhered to.

The Federal Office spoke of the different quality requirements of the manufacturers and recipients of the drones. In 2015, it was assumed that a series-produced drone was involved, wrote the SFAO. "In fact, the investment project has grown into a high-risk development project," it now states.

"Drones cannot fulfill their purpose"

The SFAO criticizes the fact that some of the drones are already with the Air Force as premature. Although deficiencies were pointed out in November and December 2022, Armasuisse and the Swiss Air Force decided to hand over the reconnaissance drone system in stages at the beginning of 2023.

The basis for this was the airworthiness certificate from Israel. The MAA confirmed this. The test pilots later determined that the drones were in the "development stage". The system could not fulfill its purpose.

The SFAO criticized the fact that the Confederation had to bear additional costs because the drones were only partially delivered. Even if the drones were not flying, they would have to be inspected, serviced and maintained, and that would cost money, according to the SFAO. It recommends drawing up an introduction concept.

According to Armasuisse, this partial delivery took place under contractually regulated conditions. In addition, the benefits more than offset the additional costs. Without the acceptance of the first drones, no flights could have been carried out, no logistics processes could have been established and significant quality deficiencies could not have been identified.

Armasuisse rejects criticism

Armasuisse disagrees with the SFAO's findings that quality and risk management were not sufficient. There is an established quality management process and a risk management system. The risk catalog is regularly updated.

However, Armasuisse intends to accept the SFAO's recommendations and sees the report as an opportunity. The effort required to adapt the drones to Swiss requirements was underestimated, Armasuisse conceded. For example, the required de-icing system is causing difficulties.