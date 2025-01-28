The Federal Chancellery has filed a criminal complaint with the Office of the Attorney General on suspicion of electoral fraud. sda

The Federal Chancellery has filed a criminal complaint against persons unknown: around 21,000 signatures for initiatives are suspected of being forged. Municipalities had already declared many of them invalid.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Chancellery has filed criminal charges against persons unknown on suspicion of forged signatures for five popular initiatives.

Signatures that have already been classified as invalid by municipalities mainly date from the third quarter of 2024.

To ensure the integrity of popular initiatives, the Federal Chancellery is relying on stricter controls, technical innovations and the development of a code for collecting organizations. Show more

Yesterday, the Federal Chancellery filed a criminal complaint against persons unknown with the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland. The reason is suspected forged signatures that were circulated for popular initiatives.

This is an explosive suspicion involving around 21,000 signatures - some of which have already been declared invalid by municipalities. This was reported by "20 Minuten".

Forgeries suspected in five popular initiatives

According to a statement from the Federal Chancellery, the suspicious signatures are linked to five different popular initiatives that are at different stages of the process. The majority of the signatures in question date from the third quarter of 2024 and have already been classified as invalid in the communes.

In addition to indications from checks carried out by the Federal Chancellery itself, the criminal complaint also contains suspicious cases that were uncovered by the nationwide monitoring in cooperation with the municipalities. Details of the investigations are not being disclosed at this time due to the nature of the proceedings.

Protecting the integrity of popular initiatives

This is not the first time that the Federal Chancellery has taken action in such a case. Criminal charges were already filed in 2022 and 2024 on suspicion of forgery. To ensure the integrity of the signature collection process, the Federal Chancellery relies on a combination of prevention, increased controls and technical innovations.

The "Integrity of Signature Collections" round table plays an important role in this, with the aim of developing a code of conduct for initiative and referendum committees and collection organizations, among other things.

In response to the allegations of forgery, the control mechanisms for verifying signatures have been further tightened. Together with the cantons and communes, the Federal Chancellery has set up a close-knit monitoring system. In addition, cooperation with the scientific community is being sought in order to develop possible technical solutions that could better protect the signature collection process from abuse.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.