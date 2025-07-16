Staying closed more and more often: Cook in a canteen. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

Because fewer and fewer employees are coming into the office on Fridays, the canteen of the Federal Office for the Environment in Ittigen near Bern remains closed. The federal administration's home office practice is thus coming under political scrutiny.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The canteen at the FOEN's Ittigen site is closed on Fridays - too few guests.

The reason: many federal employees use Fridays to work from home or part-time.

SVP politicians are calling for the federal government's home office rules to be tightened. Show more

The canteen of the Federal Office for the Environment at the Ittigen site near Bern remains closed on Fridays. Anyone working at the site on Friday has to eat out or bring their own food.

The reason is simple - too few guests. Since the pandemic has made flexible working forms acceptable, many employees have moved their office day to Monday to Thursday and prefer to work at home on Fridays or are not on duty at all. Since the pandemic, Fridays have become the most popular home office day in the Federal Administration.

As the office confirmed toBlick, the closure was decided in consultation with the canteen operator. The reason was the "very low demand" at the end of the week. The situation is similar in other federal offices: Some are reducing their offerings, others are relying on vending machines.

Political discussions about working from home

However, the issue is causing political controversy. Critics such as SVP National Councillor Thomas Burgherr complained to the newspaper about a "lack of presence" in the offices and called for the federal government's home office policy to be restricted.

The Confederation counters this: Flexible models are necessary to remain attractive as an employer. According to a survey, 83% of federal employees are able to work remotely and 74% do so regularly.

In 2026, the FOEN will move into a new building on the Uvek campus in Ittigen. It remains to be seen whether the new canteen will also be open on Fridays.