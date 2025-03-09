In 2024, the average gross salary for a full-time position at the federal government will be CHF 131,170. sda

For the first time, the average salary of federal employees is over 130,000 francs. However, cost-cutting measures could put salaries under pressure in the future.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The average gross salary of federal employees in Switzerland reached CHF 131,170 in 2024.

Salaries have risen by around 5 percent since 2020.

However, the Federal Council is planning to reduce personnel costs from 2026. Show more

The salaries of federal employees have reached a new level: for the first time, the average gross salary has exceeded CHF 130,000 per year. According to the latest report from the Federal Office of Personnel, the average gross salary for a full-time position in 2024 was exactly CHF 131,170. This is according toBlick.

The gross salary is made up of the basic salary and the so-called locality supplement. Important to know: The salaries of top management are also included in this figure. However, other financial benefits such as performance bonuses and allowances are not included.

For many in the private sector, these figures may seem attractive. The average gross salary rose by 1.2 percent, with the Personnel Office pointing out the 1 percent cost-of-living adjustment granted in 2024.

On the other hand, the Human Resources Office emphasizes the demands of government jobs in its report. The Federal Administration is characterized by "a low level of executive activities". It has "a large number of conceptual activities with high requirement profiles as well as monopoly professions". Around 70 percent of the jobs are in salary categories 18 (maximum 119,600 francs) to 29 (maximum 199,600 francs).

Salaries have risen by around 5 percent

Wages have risen by around 5 percent since 2020. In the mid-2000s, the average salary was still around CHF 105,000, in the mid-2010s it was around CHF 121,000.

A comparison with the private sector shows that the state pays an average of 11.6 percent more for comparable jobs. This was the result of a study by the Institute for Economic Policy at the University of Lucerne in 2023.

A study by PwC, which was published in fall 2024, concluded that the total remuneration of the Federal Administration is generally comparable to that of similar employers.

Federal government wants to reduce personnel costs

However, salaries could soon come under pressure. The Federal Council is planning to reduce personnel costs. From 2026, the personnel budget is to be cut by CHF 70 million, with further measures in 2027 to achieve a reduction target of CHF 100 million. This could mean that less money is available for salary measures.

Staff associations and trade unions have sharply criticized these savings plans. In a joint statement, they said that the savings mandate was unnecessary and would do more harm than good.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.