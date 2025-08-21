Less sugar is to be allowed in food and drink in future. Silvia Marks/dpa-tmn

21 Swiss companies have agreed new sugar reduction targets with the federal government. By 2028, yogurts, quark, cereals and drinks are to contain even less sugar. However, no progress has been made on salt.

Sven Ziegler

Switzerland is once again using the sugar brake: on Thursday in Bern, 21 food companies and retailers extended the "Milan Declaration" until 2028. In the presence of SP Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, the companies committed to new reduction targets.

Yoghurts are to contain a further five percent less sugar by the end of 2028, while quark, mixed milk drinks and breakfast cereals are to be reduced by ten percent. A reduction of ten percent is also being targeted for soft drinks.

Since the agreement was introduced ten years ago, sugar levels in processed foods have fallen measurably: breakfast cereals by almost 40 percent, yogurts by 13 percent, quark by 10 percent and mixed milk drinks by a good 14 percent.

Soft drinks now also contain an average of 13 percent less sugar. More and more products without added sugar are being added to the range. According to the Swiss government, this helps to protect the health of the population - because the Swiss consume an average of 100 grams of sugar per day, twice as much as recommended by the WHO.

No movement on the salt issue

On the other hand, there has been little movement on the salt issue. The FDHA wanted to set specific reduction targets for ready-made pizzas and meals with the industry, but failed again. Only Aldi Suisse would have been prepared to go along with the plans.

As a result, the population's salt consumption remains well above the WHO recommendations: Instead of the recommended maximum of five grams per day, it is around nine grams. This increases the risk of high blood pressure, heart attacks and strokes.

The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) will review whether the new sugar targets have been met at the end of 2028. When it comes to salt, the federal government wants to remain in discussion with the industry - with the aim of reaching a long-term consensus that is sustainable in terms of both health policy and economics.