Even before the first austerity package is discussed in parliament, the Federal Council is already working on another one. The reason for this is a looming billion-euro shortfall - despite planned savings.

The next austerity package is due to come into force in 2029 and initial preparations are underway.

Climate, migration and railroads will be particularly hard hit - with criticism coming from the left. Show more

The Federal Council wants to continue to tighten the spending screws: Even before the so-called "relief package 27" has even been discussed by Parliament, the Finance Department is already planning another austerity package - this time with the target year 2029, several members of the parliamentary finance committees told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The reason: despite planned savings of up to CHF 3.2 billion with the first package, the Confederation is already expecting a structural deficit of CHF 1.4 billion again in 2029. Demographic trends - in particular the retirement of baby boomers - as well as political decisions such as the 13th AHV pension and higher military spending are putting pressure on the federal budget.

In order to comply with the debt brake, savings have so far mainly been made in own expenditure, development aid and education. But this is clearly not enough. "Even if the 'relief package 27' is fully implemented, further streamlining measures will be necessary from 2029," writes the Federal Finance Administration in an assessment published in the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. The exact form this will take is still open - as is whether external experts will again be asked to make proposals.

Criticism from the left

In the current relief package, the Federal Council has already had to significantly reduce the originally planned savings - from CHF 3.9 billion to CHF 2.4 billion in the first year. This left 57 measures. Particularly hard hit are the areas of climate (-372 million francs), integration and migration (-243 million) and rail transport (-200 million).

Left-wing parties oppose many of these cuts and are threatening a referendum. Instead of making savings, they want to relax the debt brake. According to the newspaper, they argue that this is currently lowering the debt ratio - but that was never the aim. However, this view has so far failed to gain political acceptance.