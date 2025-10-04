Historian Georg Kreis warned in an interview that Switzerland could react too late to a threat, as it did in the 1930s. (archive picture) Keystone

By drawing comparisons with the pre-war period, historians and politicians are warning against a false sense of security in Switzerland. Now it's time to rearm.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss Armed Forces are currently accelerating their armaments efforts, particularly with the procurement of drone defense systems and cooperation with start-ups.

According to historian Kreis, a direct attack by Russia on Switzerland is considered unlikely; economic interests would outweigh military considerations. Show more

According to Basel historian Georg Kreis, Switzerland initiated armament efforts too late. "We are about to repeat the mistake of the 1930s," he said in an interview with the Tamedia newspapers.

Federal Councillor Martin Pfister had already drawn similar comparisons this week. "In the first half of the decade, Switzerland also suppressed the threat of war at the time. It was only in the second half that preparations began," said the Defense Minister in Thursday's NZZ newspaper.

According to Kreis, this comparison is valid. Switzerland had reacted too late to the threat posed by Nazi Germany. Politicians had cut back on armaments loans and even canceled recruit schools after the First World War. "Switzerland collected what is now called the peace dividend," Kreis told Tamedia.

On Friday, the army announced that the Federal Armaments Office had been commissioned to procure new drone defense systems. In "Schweiz am Wochenende", army chief Thomas Süssli emphasized the urgency of providing these systems. "Time is of the essence. We are therefore working directly with start-ups. We are also adapting the procurement processes in order to develop or evaluate and introduce the system as quickly as possible," said Süssli.

Direct attacks by Russia "not very plausible" according to Kreis

Historian Georg Kreis went on to explain in an interview with "Tamedia" that the seriousness of the situation has now been recognized. "An external threat can be unsettling, of course. But it can also strengthen the will to defend ourselves. I believe that is exactly the case at the moment."

Former Air Force Chief Bernhard Müller's warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin could launch exploratory attacks on Switzerland to test the NATO response was also discussed. A direct attack on Switzerland does not seem very plausible to him, Kreis explained.

Although exploratory attacks to test a NATO response are conceivable, Switzerland is likely to be "more important to Russia as a financial hub than as a military target".