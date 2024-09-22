5.46 p.m.

Social Affairs Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider does not want to stick with the status quo after the resounding "no" to the pension fund reform. Occupational pension provision must be adapted. In order for this to succeed, smaller reform steps will probably be necessary.

"We now have to set priorities," Baume-Schneider told the media in Bern on the evening of Sunday's vote. Smaller reform steps are less complex, more transparent and could convince a majority. "We see that major reforms are not successful."

Social Affairs Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider. Picture: Keystone

For the Federal Council, the situation of people with low incomes is paramount. Many women continue to receive only a small pension or none at all from the occupational pension scheme. The lowering of the entry threshold and the adjustment to the coordination deduction planned with the BVG reform have been dropped. These issues must now be resolved soon.