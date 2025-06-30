The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland may investigate the Russia affair. Symbolic image: Keystone

The Swiss intelligence service FIS is alleged to have passed on sensitive information: In the Russia affair, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has now been given the green light to investigate suspected agents.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Federal Council has approved espionage investigations into the alleged disclosure of sensitive information from the cyber division to Russia by the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS). It approved a request for authorization from the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.

The approval of the national government is required for such an investigation, reported Radio SRF. The request for authorization was submitted due to a possible violation of official secrecy, possible prohibited acts for a foreign state and suspected political intelligence services, as the OAG confirmed to Radio SRF.

This confirmation was also made available to the Keystone-SDA news agency. The last two offenses can be punished with up to three years' imprisonment. The Federal Department of Justice and Police submitted the OAG's request to the Federal Council, as confirmed by the department.

Achilles heel Kaspersky

The Federal Council took over six months to reach its decision, according to the SRF report. Parallel to the request for authorization, prosecutors already took measures to secure evidence last year. The Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) is fully available to the OAG, as was confirmed to SRF.

Around five years ago, two Western intelligence services raised the alarm with the FIS, according to the SRF report. The report allegedly spoke of illegal data transfer by the FIS via the Russian cyber security company Kaspersky to Russian intelligence services, including the GRU military intelligence service. Friendly intelligence services are said to have warned the Swiss intelligence service.

Kaspersky has already been accused of collaborating with the Kremlin in Moscow and its secret services on various occasions. The company, with which the FIS worked, has therefore been shunned at government level in a number of countries for years.

The FIS supervisory authority learned of this and filed a criminal complaint with the OAG on suspicion of espionage, among other things. As it considered there to be an initial suspicion, it referred the case to the Federal Council.