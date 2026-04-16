Federal Councillor Beat Jans (right) together with journalist Priscilla Imboden. Picture: blue News

For Beat Jans, the voting campaign for Switzerland's 10 million has begun: The SP Federal Councillor is critical of migration in front of an audience of office workers. The SVP woman who was present puts herself out of the running.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you At a trade union debate in Bern, SP Federal Councillor Beat Jans warned of the consequences of the SVP initiative "No to 10 million Swiss", but conceded that concerns about integration, schools and violence against women must be taken seriously.

SVP National Councillor Katja Riem countered that the initiative would not build a wall - even if it were accepted, 40,000 people could still immigrate every year.

In the trade union hall, however, she got into trouble when she criticized the 13th AHV pension and openly admitted that the SVP was "not the party of employees".

The vote will take place on June 14 - the polls do not yet show a clear picture. Show more

Has the SP forgotten the workers? This thesis was put forward a few days ago by former SP National Councillor and price watchdog Rudolf Strahm. In an interview with the NZZ, he claimed that the debate on the SVP initiative "No to 10 million Swiss" was being conducted at a "pathetic level" - and that the SP was suppressing the "social effects and fears caused by immigration".

His steep thesis: "The SVP is today's party of the workers. Not because it does much for the workers, but because it offers them an identity."

But is that true?

Just two days after the interview, the Bernese Federation of Trade Unions hosted a political duel at the Hotel Bern on a sunny spring evening. Chief economist Daniel Lampart was joined by Bernese SVP National Councillor Katja Riem and SP Federal Councillor Beat Jans in front of around a hundred trade union members - mostly older, with a few younger members.

The Bernese trade unions hosted a political evening. blue News

It was one of the first major public exchanges Jans has had in the referendum campaign on the population cap. And the Minister of Justice did not stop at the expected arguments.

He got specific - and was quite critical of migration at times. This is because the Federal Council believes that the Schengen/Dublin Agreement is at risk if the initiative is accepted. Jans warns: "We would become more attractive for asylum seekers. Anyone who has been rejected in an EU country could submit a new application here. Switzerland would become an asylum island in the middle of Europe because we would become an external Schengen border."

«Switzerland would be an asylum island in the middle of Europe because we would become an external Schengen border.» Beat Jans Federal Councillor

Jans also had words of praise for the motives behind the initiative: environmental protection, public safety, scarce living space, efficiency of infrastructure. "These are honorable motives. But the initiative promises to solve all these problems at once. No society works like that." In other words: full trains, traffic jams, high rents and crime would not simply disappear. "The Federal Council is convinced that the initiative will not make housing cheaper."

The anti-headscarf reflex

During the question and answer session, it quickly became clear that the majority in the room were against the initiative. However, the votes were not only favorably directed at the Federal Council. A former Unia secretary warned of real problems: "We have whole mafia clans around Lake Thun that have bought everything together - and nobody knows where they got their money from." People are losing their homes as a result of such purchases.

He also spoke openly about what worries him in his environment: "I'm talking about the anti-headscarf reflex, the reflex against people who don't look exactly the same, who don't have the same skin color." The "no" arguments would not invalidate these reflexes.

Jans picked up the ball. The anti-headscarf reflex does not only come to Switzerland via the asylum system. "We have to take this seriously and solve it through integration." And he named a concrete remedy: if someone does not send their child to swimming lessons, the canton could revoke their residence permit. "I think that we should also be able to demand our rules, our way of living together - from people who immigrate."

«I think that we should also be able to demand our rules, our way of living together - from people who immigrate.» Beat Jans Federal Council

When a woman expressed concern that many would see the initiative as a solution in connection with foreign-language children in schools and violence against women, unrest arose in the room.

But Jans agreed with her without hesitation: "Absolutely, that's right." However, the answer does not lie in the initiative, but in language support and better resources for teachers. And he warned against attributing the declining concentration solely to the migration issue: "The screen is at least as big a challenge."

Worse than Orbán?

In the subsequent duel between Chief Economist Daniel Lampart and SVP National Councillor Katja Riem, the trade union economist focused on emphasizing the radical nature of the initiative from his point of view: "If this goes through, we will be worse than Orbán and Hungary. The initiative radically breaks human rights, fundamental rights - it breaks everything."

Katja Riem had the thankless task of campaigning for the population cap in front of over a hundred trade union members. She put forward her strongest argument several times: The initiative would not build a fixed wall around Switzerland. Even if it were accepted, around 40,000 people could still immigrate every year. There are 160 countries without an agreement on the free movement of persons. In Ticino, the number of cross-border commuters has doubled since 2007 - leading to wage dumping.

However, Riem herself weakened her position when she presented the 13th AHV pension as a problem in the middle of a packed trade union hall. As a reminder, the trade unions regard the people's Yes to the 13th AHV pension as one of their greatest achievements.

This promptly earned her boos, which she responded to with a defiant "That's just the way it is". And she openly admitted that the SVP was "not the party of employees". "We've never claimed that either."

Eidgenössische Volksinitiative «Keine 10-Millionen-Schweiz! (Nachhaltigkeitsinitiative)» Die Bundesverfassung1 wird wie folgt geändert: Art. 73a Nachhaltige Bevölkerungsentwicklung 1 Die ständige Wohnbevölkerung der Schweiz darf zehn Millionen Menschen vor dem Jahr 2050 nicht überschreiten. Ab 2050 kann der Bundesrat den Grenzwert jährlich durch Verordnung um den Geburtenüberschuss anpassen. Der Bund stellt sicher, dass der Grenzwert eingehalten wird. 2 Bund und Kantone treffen im Rahmen ihrer Zuständigkeiten Massnahmen für eine nachhaltige Bevölkerungsentwicklung, insbesondere zum Schutz der Umwelt und im Interesse der dauerhaften Erhaltung der natürlichen Lebensgrundlagen, der Leistungsfähigkeit der Infrastrukturen, der Gesundheitsversorgung und der schweizerischen Sozialversicherungen. 3 Die ständige Wohnbevölkerung umfasst alle schweizerischen Staatsangehörigen mit einem Hauptwohnsitz in der Schweiz sowie alle ausländischen Staatsangehörigen mit einem Aufenthaltstitel für mindestens zwölf Monate oder mit einer Aufenthaltsdauer in der Schweiz von mindestens zwölf Monaten. Art. 197 Ziff. 152 Übergangsbestimmungen zu Art. 73a 1 Überschreitet die ständige Wohnbevölkerung der Schweiz vor dem Jahr 2050 neuneinhalb Millionen Menschen, so treffen der Bundesrat und die Bundesversammlung im Rahmen ihrer Zuständigkeiten Massnahmen im Hinblick auf die Einhaltung des Grenzwertes gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1, insbesondere im Asylbereich und beim Familiennachzug. Der Bundesrat unterbreitet der Bundesversammlung einen entsprechenden Gesetzesentwurf. Ab dem Zeitpunkt der Überschreitung erhalten vorläufig Aufgenommene keine Aufenthalts- oder Niederlassungsbewilligung, kein Schweizer Bürgerrecht und kein anderweitiges Bleiberecht. Vorbehalten sind die zwingenden Bestimmungen des Völkerrechts. Der Bundesrat strebt ausserdem im Hinblick auf die Einhaltung des Grenzwertes gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1 die Neuverhandlung bevölkerungswachstumstreibender internationaler Übereinkommen, seien sie rechtsverbindlich oder nicht, oder die Aushandlung von Ausnahme- oder Schutzklauseln an. Sehen Übereinkommen solche Klauseln vor, so ruft der Bundesrat sie an. 2 Überschreitet die ständige Wohnbevölkerung der Schweiz den Grenzwert gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1, so treffen der Bundesrat und die Bundesversammlung alle ihnen zur Verfügung stehenden Massnahmen zur Einhaltung des Grenzwertes. Absatz 1 gilt entsprechend. Jedoch sind internationale Übereinkommen im Sinn von Absatz 1 auf den nächstmöglichen Termin zu kündigen, insbesondere der Globale Pakt vom 19. Dezember 2018 für eine sichere, geordnete und reguläre Migration (UNO-Migrationspakt), falls die Schweiz diesen unterzeichnet hat. Ist der Grenzwert gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1 nach Ablauf von zwei Jahren seit seiner erstmaligen Überschreitung noch nicht wieder eingehalten und konnten bis dahin keine Ausnahme- oder Schutzklauseln ausgehandelt oder angerufen werden, mit denen die Einhaltung des Grenzwertes gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1 erreicht wird, so ist auch das Abkommen vom 21. Juni 19993 zwischen der Schweizerischen Eidgenossenschaft einerseits und der Europäischen Gemeinschaft und ihren Mitgliedstaaten andererseits über die Freizügigkeit (Personenfreizügigkeitsabkommen) auf den nächstmöglichen Termin zu kündigen. 3 Der Bundesrat erlässt die Ausführungsbestimmungen in Form einer Verordnung innerhalb eines Jahres nach Annahme von Artikel 73a durch Volk und Stände. Die Verordnung gilt bis zum Inkrafttreten der von der Bundesversammlung erlassenen Ausführungsbestimmungen. Ich möchte es genauer wissen

Statements like this are likely to have spoiled the desire of some union members to seriously engage with Riem's arguments. Cries of "Hey, no!" could be heard from the audience. However, Riem remained calm and did not feel compelled to leave the meeting before the drinks reception after the debate.

After all, no poll has yet confirmed that the initiative - dubbed the "sustainability initiative" by some and the "chaos initiative" by others - is clearly popular or not. The vote will take place on June 14.