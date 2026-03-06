Switzerland will be purchasing fewer F-35 fighter jets than originally planned. The Federal Council confirmed on Friday that it will no longer be possible to finance all 36 aircraft within the financial framework approved by the Swiss people.

Keystone-SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council confirms that Switzerland will procure fewer than the 36 F-35 fighter jets originally planned.

Without an additional billion-euro loan, the Department of Defense is currently assuming around 30 aircraft.

At the same time, the Federal Council wants to examine a temporary increase in VAT to finance the army.

The DDPS is also to examine a second ground-based air defense system. Show more

2.44 p.m. 394 francs is an estimate It is not possible to know exactly whether 30 F-35 jets could be purchased with the additional credit of 394 million francs, says armaments chief Urs Loher. This is an estimate based on information from the US government.

2.30 p.m. "In line with the referendum" "We assume that it is in line with the referendum," says Pfister when asked whether the additional credit for the F-35 fighter jets would stand before the people. He believes that the referendum decision to buy new F-35 jets would be confirmed in a potential vote on the loan.

2.28 p.m. Entire population could be protected With two air defense systems, the entire Swiss population could be protected, says Pfister. "This would also allow us to fill the gaps left by Patriot."

2.23 p.m. What is plan B? According to Pfister, the Federal Council is convinced that the proposal to increase VAT has majority support. He assumes that both parliament and the population have recognized the seriousness of the situation.

2.19 p.m. Solution to be in place by summer 2027 The Federal Council will evaluate all ground-based air defense systems available on the market, Pfister said in response to a corresponding question. The aim is to do this as quickly as possible. "The Federal Council wants a solution by summer 2027 at the latest," says Pfister.

2.18 p.m. Round of questions begins The Federal Council has finished its speech. Members of the media present can now ask questions.

2.14 p.m. 30 instead of 36 F-35 fighter jets The Federal Council's latest decision concerns the F-35 fighter jets. An additional credit of CHF 1.1 billion would be necessary in order to obtain all 36 fighter jets ordered, as the costs for the jets continue to rise, explains Pfister. The Federal Council wants to forego this billion-franc credit and instead only request an additional credit of 394 million francs. "The DDPS assumes that 30 jets can be procured with this", says Pfister.

2.10 p.m. DDPS to examine second air defense system The Federal Council also wants to strengthen air defense, Pfister continued. Because the USA reprioritized the delivery of Patriot systems last year in favour of Ukraine, delivery to Switzerland has been delayed by up to five years and additional costs have been incurred. To reduce the risk, the DDPS should examine a second system for ground-based air defense. Financing would be part of the regular army budget.

2.08 p.m. Federal Council wants to increase value added tax by 0.8 percent More funding is needed to meet these challenges, says Pfister. Around 31 billion francs are lacking. The Federal Council therefore wants to increase VAT by 0.8 percent.

2.05 p.m. "Any escalation of the security situation in Europe also affects Switzerland" The Federal Council made several security policy decisions at today's meeting, says Federal Councillor Pfister at the start of the media conference. There is war in large parts of Europe, while at the same time the USA is reducing its commitment to Europe's security, Pfister continued. "It is clear that any escalation of the security situation in Europe will also affect Switzerland." Switzerland is inadequately prepared for this, its defense capability has decreased and the army is not sufficiently equipped.

14.00 hrs The media conference in the ticker At a media conference, the Federal Council provides information on the decision to purchase six fewer F-35 fighter jets. Defense Minister Martin Pfister, Chief of the Armed Forces Benedikt Roos and Chief of Armaments Urs Loher are present. Show more

Switzerland will buy fewer F-35 fighter jets than originally planned. As the Federal Council announced on Friday, the budget approved by the people in 2020 is not sufficient to procure all 36 planned aircraft.

Defense Minister Martin Pfister had already indicated in December that the cost trend was jeopardizing the original plans. Now the national government has officially confirmed: "The Federal Council is abandoning the original number of 36 aircraft."

However, a complete abandonment of the project is not an option in view of the current security policy situation. The Federal Council therefore wants to procure the maximum possible number of aircraft within the existing financial framework.

According to the Federal Council, an additional CHF 1.1 billion would be required for the 36 jets originally planned. Without this additional credit, the Department of Defense currently expects to be able to procure around 30 aircraft.

Broader financing of the army to come

However, the exact figure has not yet been finalized. It depends, among other things, on the prices the US government negotiates with the manufacturers in the coming production batches.

Additional money is also needed for this reduced procurement. The Federal Council intends to request an additional credit of CHF 394 million from Parliament as part of the 2026 Armed Forces Dispatch. This is intended to offset additional costs that have arisen since the referendum due to inflation and rising commodity prices, among other things.

According to the Federal Council, fewer aircraft would have consequences for the operational capability of the air force. A group of experts appointed by the Department of Defense assumes that between 55 and 70 modern fighter jets would actually be required for Switzerland's comprehensive air defence.

At the same time, the government is pushing ahead with broader financing of the armed forces. The Federal Council wants to stick to a planned, temporary increase in value added tax. This is intended to provide additional funds for the army and security-related federal agencies. The proposal will now be submitted for consultation and could be put to a popular vote in 2027.

There are also changes to ground-based air defense. According to the Federal Council, the Patriot system ordered in the USA will be delayed by four to five years. The USA informed Switzerland of this at the end of February.

Although the Federal Council is sticking with the purchase of the system, it is also examining whether a further air defense system should be procured. If possible, this should be produced in Europe in order to reduce dependence on individual suppliers.