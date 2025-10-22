Travel abroad will only be possible to a very limited extent in future. (symbolic image) Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

People in the asylum procedure or with temporary admission should no longer be allowed to leave Switzerland in future. The Federal Council has submitted corresponding amendments to the ordinance for consultation - with one exception for refugees from Ukraine.

Sven Ziegler

The Federal Council wants to significantly restrict the possibilities for asylum seekers to travel abroad. Anyone who is undergoing an asylum procedure in Switzerland or is only temporarily admitted should no longer be allowed to leave the country in future - not even to travel to third countries. Only in clearly defined exceptional cases will the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) be allowed to issue a permit.

As the Federal Council announced on Wednesday, it has opened the consultation process for several amendments to the ordinance. The aim is to implement the legal requirements of Parliament from 2021. The corresponding provisions in the Foreign Nationals and Integration Act (FNIA) had not yet entered into force because protection status S for refugees from Ukraine was activated for the first time in March 2022.

A special regulation will continue to apply to this group of people in the future: Ukrainians with protection status S may continue to travel abroad. The exception is to be expressly enshrined in the Asylum Act and will apply as long as protection status S remains in force.

Scope clearly limited for all other persons

The Federal Council wants to clearly limit the scope for all other groups. For example, travel to the country of origin should only be permitted if it serves to prepare for a definitive return. In future, stays in third countries will also require valid personal reasons - such as a family member falling seriously ill.

The government had already decided in October that persons entitled to protection from Ukraine would be allowed to stay in their home country for 15 days every six months in future - previously it was 15 days per quarter.

The consultation on the changes will last until February 5, 2026, after which the Federal Council will decide on the final version of the ordinances.