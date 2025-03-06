Former State Secretary Mario Gattiker is to advise the Federal Council on the EU dossier. (archive picture) Keystone

An old acquaintance is returning to the Federal Parliament: Mario Gattiker will advise the Federal Council on the EU dossier - for CHF 230,000.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Mario Gattiker is to advise the Federal Council on the EU dossier. The former State Secretary has been awarded the contract for a corresponding mandate, according to the procurement platform simap.ch.

Gattiker was awarded the contract for an "advisory mandate for the Federal Council in the project organization Switzerland - EU". The online portal 20min.ch was the first to report on this. According to the procurement portal, the task will be remunerated with CHF 230,000.

The post was awarded without a public tender. Only Gattiker has the "extremely specific skills" required for this dossier, says the Federal Council. "There is no alternative."

Contract awarded three years ago

The decision to award the contract was made on February 21, 2025. An appeal against this can be lodged with the Federal Administrative Court within 20 days, it added.

An inquiry by the news agency Keystone-SDA to the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), which is in charge of the EU dossier, initially remained unanswered.

Gattiker was State Secretary for Migration from 2015 to 2021. Three years ago, he received a commission from the federal government after retiring, at the time worth over CHF 70,000.