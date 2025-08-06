The Swiss economy is looking to Washington today: what will Guy Parmelin and Karin Keller-Sutter achieve today? KEYSTONE

Switzerland is in danger of being targeted by Donald Trump's punitive tariffs. President Keller-Sutter is fighting for tens of thousands of Swiss jobs in Washington today.

Petar Marjanović

President Keller-Sutter and Minister of Economic Affairs Parmelin therefore traveled to Washington in a hurry.

Today they are meeting US Secretary of State Rubio. The meeting in Washington is scheduled for 4.15 p.m. Swiss time. Show more

Today could be a fateful day for the Swiss economy. The reason: US President Donald Trump is threatening to impose punitive tariffs of 39 percent on Swiss products. Trump has announced this measure on August 1 of all days, the Swiss federal holiday.

To avoid the worst, President Karin Keller-Sutter (FDP) and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin (SVP) flew to Washington yesterday at short notice. The authorities were conspicuously reluctant to provide any information. Even for the simplest questions: neither was it communicated when the government plane had taken off, nor when the Swiss delegation would land in the USA.

But flight data can be viewed publicly: Keller-Sutter and Parmelin took off from the military airfield in Dübendorf ZH at 1.15 p.m. on Tuesday. They landed at 20.53 Swiss time (14.53 local time) at Dulles Airport near Washington.

Federal Council only communicates "relevant developments"

Since then, a night has passed on both sides of the Atlantic. For Keller-Sutter, it was probably the most nerve-wracking night since the Credit Suisse crisis in March 2023. Her most important appointment is today, Wednesday: At 4.15 p.m. Swiss time, she will meet the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The meeting is scheduled to last one hour.

There has been no official announcement from Bern on this either. Only a glance at Rubio's public agenda at the US State Department revealed the appointment. Keller-Sutter and Parmelin are therefore sticking to what they announced: "The Federal Council will communicate as soon as there are relevant developments for the public."

President Karin Keller-Sutter meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio today. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

Interest in the trip is nevertheless high. Alarm bells are also ringing in the Swiss economy. Several industry associations are warning that tens of thousands of jobs are at risk if the "tariff hammer" falls.

Rubio takes more time for Serbia's foreign minister

It is striking: After the meeting with Keller-Sutter, Rubio has his next appointment straight away: he receives Serbia's Foreign Minister Marko Đurić. While there will be no press conference for the meeting with Switzerland, Rubio will answer questions from the media after the meeting with Đurić.

This raises questions. Serbia is also affected by US tariffs, albeit at a rate of 35 percent. This is also high, but less than the 39% for Swiss products. However, Serbia's exports to the USA are hardly worth mentioning in comparison to Switzerland. Accordingly, the meeting with Rubio received little attention in the Serbian media.

Federal Council remains within the defined negotiating mandate

Meanwhile, tension is in the air in Bern. On Monday evening, the Federal Council informed the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council about the next steps: The existing negotiating mandate would be adhered to. The Federal Council did not provide any further details.

SP National Councillor Fabian Molina confirmed this to blue News. FDP National Councillor Laurent Wehrli offers a classification to the French-speaking Swiss newspaper "Le Temps": "It offers a certain freedom."

Wehrli also spoke about what would be legally conceivable in the current situation: "For example, one could - subject to parliamentary approval - hold out the prospect of purchasing American energy or armaments. Perhaps we need to speak Donald Trump's language to get our message across. That's not how Switzerland works - our statements are reliable - but in negotiations it's also important to be heard."

Schneider-Schneiter: "Should back the negotiating delegation"

Molina is less optimistic: "I fear that the Federal Council will no longer be able to achieve anything in Washington. The strategy of negotiating alone was doomed to failure from the outset."

Instead, he calls for a tougher approach: "Switzerland must file a complaint with the WTO, decide on targeted countermeasures, support affected companies and enforce the EU treaties. To become even more dependent on the USA now would be extremely dangerous."

Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter, a centrist member of the National Council, has little sympathy for this call for escalation. "This is not the right time for such demands. Instead, we should back the negotiating delegation," said the Basel National Councillor a few hours before the meeting.

