The Council of States stops the planned cap on debt collection fees According to Justice Minister Beat Jans, such costs are often not genuine damage caused by default. Consumers can officially reject excessive claims.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Council of States has rejected the centrist proposal to cap debt collection fees

Justice Minister Beat Jans clarified that under current law, such costs are usually not genuine damage caused by default - debtors can refuse to pay.

According to the Swiss Code of Obligations (Art. 106 OR), collection costs are only permissible if concrete damage is proven.

Consumer protection recommends paying only the principal claim and the default interest and disputing excessive collection fees in writing. Show more

In the end, things moved very quickly in the Council of States: a proposal from the center that wanted to cap the debt collection rip-off with controversial fees mobilized only two parliamentarians to speak. The decision was not even taken by vote, but simply because no one wanted to oppose it.

What was much more relevant, however, was what was at stake and what has now been established on a non-partisan basis in Parliament and the Federal Council: Anyone who receives an invoice from a debt collection agency should take a close look at what he or she is paying. SP Justice Minister Beat Jans said clearly in the Council: debtors can refuse to pay collection fees "with good reason under current law".

The motion came from Geneva's centrist National Councillor Vincent Maitre. He wanted the federal government to introduce a statutory upper limit for debt collection fees.

Such companies should have to limit their surcharges in order to prevent excessive claims. The National Council initially voted in favor, but this was rejected by the Council of States. The committee and the Federal Council unanimously rejected the proposal. The Council of States' rejection means that the proposal has officially failed.

Damages for delay are usually not owed

As Council of States member Matthias Michel (FDP, Zug) explained, many fees charged by debt collection companies are already inadmissible today. They are declared as "damage caused by delay" or "credit assessment costs", but do not comply with the Swiss Code of Obligations. According to Michel, a legal cap would even have legitimized this practice instead of combating it. Consumer protection also spoke out against the proposal for this reason.

Debt collection companies have often doubled debts with alleged "damage caused by delay" invoices. ZVG

Beat Jans justified the Federal Council's position by stating that Article 106 of the Code of Obligations already contains clear rules. Collection costs may only be demanded if demonstrable damage has actually been incurred. In practice, however, this rarely happens. If fixed fees were allowed, this would be precisely the legitimization that the motion wanted to prevent.

Parliament followed this line of argument, and there was no opposition from a single party. For consumers, this means that they do not have to pay excessive collection fees. Only the principal claim, the default interest of five percent and agreed reminder costs are owed. Consumer protection recommends disputing excessive debt collection amounts in writing and requesting a partial legal proposal if debt collection is imminent.

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