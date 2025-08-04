At the 1 August celebrations on the Rütli, President Karin Keller-Sutter answered questions from the media. Keystone

After US President Donald Trump's tariff hammering, the Federal Council wants to continue negotiations.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Monday, the Federal Council held an emergency meeting due to the customs situation with the USA.

In a statement, the federal government emphasized its intention to continue negotiations. Show more

Following the announcement by the USA to increase the additional tariffs on goods from Switzerland to 39%, the Federal Council decided on Monday to continue negotiations with the USA.

It is in contact with the affected sectors of the Swiss economy as well as with the US authorities, according to a press release. Switzerland is committed to equal treatment with its most important competitors in order to be able to continue to offer its economy good framework conditions.

"The Federal Council is determined to continue talks and negotiations with the USA beyond the present Memorandum of Understanding and, if necessary, even after August 7, 2025," it continues. In order to improve the customs situation and at the same time take into account the concerns of the USA, Switzerland is doing everything it can to make the USA an even more attractive offer in this new phase of negotiations.

Moreover, the Swiss trade surplus in goods - according to the figures up to March 2025 - is by no means the result of "unfair" competitive practices. On the contrary, Switzerland unilaterally abolished all customs duties on industrial products as of January 1, 2024. This means that over 99% of all goods from the USA can be imported into Switzerland duty-free. In addition, Switzerland does not grant any industrial subsidies that could distort the market.

The Federal Council is not currently considering any countermeasures.