In the heatwave year of 2026, of all years, the Federal Council cut funding intended to make Switzerland’s forests sustainable for the future—even though Parliament had approved the funds.

Here's what it's all about The Federal Council has cut funding for climate-friendly reforestation in Swiss forests.

In recent years, Parliament had repeatedly spoken out in favor of the funding.

The executive board of the Cantonal Conference on Wildlife, Forests, and Landscape has expressed its displeasure with the move. Summary created with

Swiss forests are suffering from the heat and drought. Nevertheless, the Federal Council is cutting funding for climate-friendly reforestation.

The Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) has provided the Keystone-SDA news agency with a related article from "NZZ am Sonntag" (paywall content). Federal Councilor and Environment Minister Albert Rösti has reportedly cut these funds from the financial plan for the coming years. According to the FOEN, these funds will therefore no longer be available starting in 2027.

"The cut comes at an inopportune time"

In recent years, the National Council and the Council of States had repeatedly called for additional funding.

In 2020, Parliament had approved 100 million Swiss francs, spread over four years, for purposes including the planting of heat-resistant trees. The measures were extended in 2023, but the funding was cut by one-third. Now, funding for forest conservation is set to be cut yet again.

According to the *NZZ am Sonntag*, members of the executive board of the Cantonal Conference on Wildlife, Forests, and Landscape are upset about this. “The cut comes at an inopportune time,” says Stefan Müller, a member of the executive board and a member of the Appenzell Innerrhoden cantonal government from the Center Party. After all, the risk of forest fires is also increasing north of the Alps. Heat waves would cause significant damage to forests and result in substantial follow-up costs. Given that Parliament has approved the measure twice, the cut is “politically incomprehensible,” says Müller.