There was a huge outcry when the federal government presented its multi-billion savings package for discussion in January. On Wednesday, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter gave an update on the current situation.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Wednesday, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter commented on the 2026 budget and the consultation draft of the austerity package.

The Federal Council is abandoning part of the austerity package in response to the sometimes fierce criticism in recent weeks. From 2028, the federal budget is to be reduced by almost CHF 3 billion. Nevertheless, further measures will be necessary at the end of the decade.

In order to be able to finance the rising expenditure on the army, AHV and other projects, cuts will have to be made elsewhere in the federal government's financial plan. The federal budget is to be relieved with a package.

The project, which was submitted for consultation at the end of January, met with fierce opposition, particularly from the left-wing green party and the cantons. As a result, the Federal Council has adjusted the key figures of the "relief package 27", as it announced on Wednesday.

The savings volume of the package is to be reduced - from CHF 2.7 billion to CHF 2.4 billion for 2027 and from CHF 3.6 billion to CHF 3 billion from 2028 onwards. The reason for this is the abandonment of several planned measures.

According to the Federal Council, even if the current draft is implemented in full, further streamlining measures will probably be required from 2029 onwards. Accordingly, federal expenditure will increase from just under CHF 86 billion today to CHF 98 billion in 2029. That is an increase of 14 percent.