Swiss commodity traders will be prohibited from purchasing and importing Russian liquefied natural gas from April 25, 2026. Switzerland is thus joining the EU sanctions. (symbolic image) Bild: sda

From April 25, 2026, there will be a complete ban on the purchase and import of Russian liquefied natural gas in Switzerland. This has been decided by the Federal Council.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Complete ban on the purchase and import of Russian liquefied natural gas in Switzerland from April 25.

The Federal Council has thus adopted further parts of the EU's 19th sanctions package.

The aim is to further reduce Russia's income from the sale of fossil fuels. Show more

A complete ban on the purchase and import of Russian liquefied natural gas will apply in Switzerland from April 25, 2026. The Federal Council is thus adopting further parts of the EU's 19th sanctions package as of Thursday, February 26.

In the case of liquefied natural gas (LNG), a transitional period until the end of 2026 applies to existing long-term contracts, as announced by the Federal Council on Wednesday. The measure aims to reduce Russia's revenue from the sale of fossil fuels, which "significantly" helped finance the war against Ukraine.

The government also decided to take measures in the financial sector. For example, the provision of crypto services to Russian citizens and companies is now prohibited. There is also a ban on transactions involving certain rouble-based cryptocurrencies, it added.

In the area of trade, the list has been expanded, which contributes to Russia's military and technological strengthening. The list includes, for example, metals for the construction of weapons systems and products used for fuel production.

Freedom of travel for diplomats restricted

The provision of non-prohibited services for the benefit of the Russian government is now subject to a permit requirement. In addition, the service bans have been extended to areas such as artificial intelligence and in direct connection with tourism.

New provisions apply to Russian diplomats who are accredited in the EU. If they wish to enter or transit through Switzerland, they must report this.

Price of crude oil already reduced

The Federal Council already implemented parts of the 19th sanctions package on December 12. At that time, 64 individuals and organizations were added to the Swiss sanctions list. A total of 2,600 individuals, companies and organizations in Switzerland are currently subject to an asset freeze in connection with the war in Ukraine. The corresponding sanctions list is identical to that of the EU.

In addition, the upper price limit for Russian crude oil destined for third countries has been 44.10 US dollars since February 1. Prior to this, the upper limit was 47.60 US dollars.

Further EU sanctions affect Belarus, which is involved in Russia's war against Ukraine. The Federal Council also decided to adopt these sanctions. The measures would include an extension of the ban on services, trade restrictions and measures on cryptocurrencies.

Budapest blocks 20th sanctions package

The European Commission had set itself the goal of putting together a 20th sanctions package for February 24, 2026, the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The plan failed. The Hungarian government under Prime Minister Viktor Orban refused to agree to further sanctions against Russia.