President Guy Parmelin and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed the bilateral treaty package in Brussels on March 2. (archive picture) Keystone

The Federal Council has approved the package of agreements on the further development of relations with the EU and submitted it to Parliament. With the so-called "Bilaterals III", the government wants to stabilize the bilateral path and secure cooperation with Switzerland's most important trading partner.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council has adopted the dispatch on the "Bilaterals III" EU treaty package, which means that Parliament will now take over the further processing.

The package includes three new agreements (electricity, health, food safety) as well as three new laws and amendments to 36 existing federal laws.

The aim is to stabilize and further develop the bilateral path with the EU, whereby the agreements are to be subject to an optional referendum. Show more

Parliament is taking the lead on the EU dossier. On Friday, the Federal Council approved the dispatch on the EU treaty package and submitted it to the Federal Assembly.

With the "Stabilization and further development of relations between Switzerland and the EU (Bilaterals III)" package, the Federal Council wants to stabilize the tried-and-tested bilateral approach and make it fit for the future, the government announced. In addition, stable and reliable relations with neighboring European countries are of "strategic importance" in view of the tense geopolitical situation.

The Federal Council has amended three other laws compared to the consultation draft. These relate to the participation rights of the cantons, parliament and the public in the context of so-called "decision shaping", as it was further stated. This refers to Switzerland's involvement in the EU legislative process in areas in which Switzerland is to participate in future.

Three new laws and amendments to 36 laws

According to the documents, Parliament will have to deal with three new laws: on the monitoring of state aid, on administrative cooperation in the recognition of professional qualifications and on Switzerland's contributions to strengthening cohesion in Europe. The Federal Council is also requesting four credit commitments.

36 existing federal laws would have to be further amended, 15 of which are "substantial" and 21 of which are "minor". As part of the package, 94 EU legal acts of a legislative nature are relevant for Switzerland. The government explains the details to legislators in the 1086-page dispatch, which has been published.

As already decided in June, the Federal Council is unravelling the treaty package and submitting four federal resolutions to Parliament: one on the stabilization of the existing agreements and one each on the three new agreements in the areas of electricity, health and food safety.

The Federal Council is also sticking to its decision to submit the agreements to an optional referendum. This means that in the event of a referendum, only the majority of the people and not the majority of the cantons will decide the outcome of the vote. Parliament will also make the final decision.

Link to existing bilateral agreements

According to the Federal Council, the bill will stabilize the tried-and-tested bilateral approach and make it fit for the future. It guarantees the continuity of economic, scientific and social relations with the EU, Switzerland's "most important trading partner".

Furthermore, the government believes that the path taken remains the "best option" for shaping relations between Switzerland and the EU. The current package of agreements builds on the existing Bilateral Agreements I and II. The Federal Council therefore also refers to the package as Bilaterals III.