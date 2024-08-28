Pensioners will receive a higher minimum pension from 2025. (archive picture) sda

From 2025, AHV and IV pensions will increase by 2.9 percent. The Federal Council is raising the minimum pension by CHF 35 to CHF 1,260.

Good news for pensioners and families: from 2025, AHV and IV pensions will increase by 2.9 percent. The Federal Council is raising the minimum pension by CHF 35 to CHF 1,260. The child allowance will rise from CHF 200 to CHF 215 and the education allowance from CHF 250 to CHF 268 per month.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the Federal Council has adjusted the AHV and IV pensions in accordance with the mixed index prescribed in the AHV Act. Every two years, it must be reviewed whether pensions need to be adjusted in line with inflation and salary trends.

The increase in family allowances is the first adjustment since the Family Allowances Act came into force in 2009 and amounts to 7.1 percent. Family allowances are intended to partially compensate parents for the costs of supporting their children. The federal government sets a minimum amount per child and month for the family allowances paid out in the cantons.

