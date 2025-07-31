Journalists are allowed to ask questions - but interns are not.

Anyone working as a trainee journalist in the Federal Parliament will no longer be allowed to ask Federal Councillors questions. A new accreditation rule puts an end to the previous leeway - and is causing criticism.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you From August 1, 2025, new accreditation rules will apply to journalists working in the Federal Palace.

Interns will no longer receive accreditation with the right to ask questions.

Attendance at media conferences only with special permission - no questions allowed. Show more

In future, interns and volunteers working as journalists in the Federal Palace will no longer be allowed to ask Federal Councillors questions. This is regulated by the Federal Chancellery as part of a new accreditation practice that comes into force on August 1, 2025.

Until now, media professionals in training were granted so-called C1 accreditation, which gave them access to the media center and the right to ask questions at media conferences. This category will now be abolished, as CH Media reported on Thursday.

C accreditation, which in future will be the only ticket for questions to the Federal Council, will only be granted to regular journalists with a workload of at least 60 percent in the area of federal politics.

Interns from media companies or trainee journalists may apply for daily accreditation. However, this does not give them access to the media conferences - unless the Federal Council spokesperson explicitly grants an exemption.

Procedure for violations unclear

But: trainees are then only allowed to listen, but not to have a say. Asking questions is explicitly excluded, as the Federal Chancellery told CH Media. "Media professionals in training cannot ask questions at media conferences."

The new regulation is causing head-scratching, and not just among young journalists. Critics speak of a "two-tier society in the Federal Palace" and a restriction on the promotion of young journalists. The Federal Chancellery defends the move as a clarification of existing procedures.

It remains to be seen how to deal in future with those who do not adhere to the ban - and still ask a question.