One of six expansion projects: The construction of the Rhine tunnel in Basel costs more than 700 million francs more in the Astra documents than in the Federal Council's voting booklet. KEYSTONE

On November 24, Switzerland will vote on the expansion of 6 freeway sections. The Federal Council estimates the costs at CHF 4.9 billion. But even Astra expects the costs to be significantly higher.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you On November 24, the expansion of the motorways will be put to the people.

The Federal Council cites costs of CHF 4.9 billion in the referendum documents.

These figures are from 2020 and are being questioned from various sides.

Even the Federal Roads Office Astra expects higher costs - but has an explanation for this. Show more

"How much will it cost us?" is a key question in many referendums. But when the federal government presents cost forecasts, caution is advised. It recently demonstrated this with the AHV calculation error. Votes have also been fought on the basis of figures that have subsequently proved to be far removed from reality.

With the highway expansion, a bill will be put to the vote on November 24 in which the costs are not the focus. Nevertheless, 4.9 billion is an impressive amount. The federal government itself questions whether it will be enough to realize the six construction projects.

The Federal Roads Office (Astra) provides details of the six expansion projects, including costs, on its website. However, they add up to 5.8 billion Swiss francs - 900,000 more than the Federal Council states in the referendum booklet. For five of the six projects, Astra expects higher costs than the Federal Council is presenting to the voters, as the "NZZ" writes.

Federal Council operates with outdated figures

According to the NZZ, the costs in the voting documents date back to 2020, when the proposal was drawn up. In the meantime, the Federal Council calculated more recent, higher costs, but then returned to the figures listed in the voting booklet.

Opponents of the expansion bill criticize the government for its handling of the figures. Selim Egloff from the VCS, who is also spokesman for the "no" committee on the freeway bill, accuses the state government of embellishing the figures. He is convinced that the projects will be much more expensive when construction work begins in 2030. The "K-Tipp", which is also fighting the bill, expects costs of over CHF 7 billion.

Astra explains that its fact sheets list additional work than is part of the actual expansion project. In order to limit the number of construction sites, further necessary work would be carried out when a major construction project is already underway.

Cost overrun likely

It will be several years before construction work begins after a possible yes vote by the electorate. It is to be expected that higher amounts will then be due simply due to inflation. In addition, public road construction projects repeatedly exceed their original budget. The NZZ cites an Astra study from 2009, which found that tunnel projects exceeded their budget by an average of 20 percent.

One particularly drastic example is the Riedberg Tunnel in Valais. Under construction since 2004 at an estimated cost of CHF 54 million at the time, those responsible now expect it to cost CHF 220 million. The two 500-metre-long tubes are due to open in 2025 or 2026.

4.9, 5.8 or 7 billion? Transport Minister Rösti expects the entire highway expansion to cost much more. In an interview with the NZZ newspaper, he explains that this will cost CHF 28 billion over the next 20 years.